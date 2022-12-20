Read full article on original website
Which high school football players in NC signed where? Here’s the breakdown.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The biggest name from the Piedmont Triad to hit a dotted line on National Signing Day for high school football players didn’t stick around North Carolina. Jamaal Jarrett, the 4-star defensive lineman from state runner-up Grimsley High School in Greensboro, fulfilled his commitment and signed with defending national champion Georgia. A […]
Reidsville freshman Kendre Harrison adds Penn State offer
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School freshman Kendre Harrison added a fourth offer this week, the latest coming from Penn State. Harrison announced the new offer on Twitter. Harrison is a big freshman tight end and wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. As a freshman on the...
WDBJ7.com
Danville man killed in Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
Ironton Tribune
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
chathamstartribune.com
Lady Hawks tied for #1 in District
The Gretna Lady Hawks are 7-1 and tied for #1 in the district with rival Chatham. This is vastly different from last year as they only won five games all year. They started the week off with William Campbell, winning 55-44. The Lady Hawks lead 12-8 after the first quarter. The scoring started with sophomore Ashley Myers who had four of her eventual 16 points. Williams Campbell senior Nakyla Bradley fought to keep them in the game by scoring a game high of 17 points. However, the combination of Myers and fellow sophomore Shakira Jones who also had 16 points was just too much.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Appalachian Power reports 42,000 in the dark
UPDATE 12/23 8:36 P.M.: Appalachian Power is reporting that around 42,000 of its customers are without power as a result of the winter storm. Outage numbers according to Appalachian Power update at 8:51 p.m.: Appalachian Power has the following estimates of when power should be restored: Roanoke, Lynchburg, and the surrounding area: Appalachian Power says […]
Augusta Free Press
Strong vibes around Virginia Tech football with latest recruiting class
The results on the field haven’t been that good, and that is often expected in year one of a new coach, but the vibes? Yeah, the vibes are really good. National Signing Day has come and gone, and for Virginia Tech, there is some real optimism in the program after a strong signing class that could really bring some answers to the quarterback position and wide receivers as well as build the foundation for years to come.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville releases first child, youth master plan
Danville has released its first Children and Youth Master Plan, designed to ensure the city’s children have the opportunities and resources needed to grow and thrive from cradle to career. More than a year in the making, the master plan was developed by the Center of Youth and Family...
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats still counting votes from 4th District firehouse primary. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Economy:. Only bank in town of Fries is closing next year. — The Declaration. Eco-friendly store to open in Abingdon. —...
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in Roanoke shed fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguished it quickly. The fire...
chathamstartribune.com
Turkey giveaway draws crowd in Chatham
The line of cars snaked along Main Street and along Military Drive, working its way onto Whittle Street — finally reaching their destination — the Chatham Baptist Church parking lot. Robert Prunty, a Hampton University football coach and Chatham native, was there, waving and motioning them to queue up for a free turkey or ham.
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for White Mill Bridge ideas
The City of Danville is putting out bids to re-imagine one of the city’s most iconic mill structures. They’ve submitted requests for proposals looking for firms to develop conceptual renderings, design development and structural analysis for the Dan River Mills Pedestrian Bridge. The winning vendor will have to take ideas from the community into consideration when developing their proposal.
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
Danville’s Community Light Show canceled because of weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the cancellation of its annual Community Holiday Light Show for Friday, Dec. 23. A representative with the park says the show is canceled because of inclement weather. According to a press release, this year’s light show started on Dec. 8 and was set to run […]
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
