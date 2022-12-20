The Gretna Lady Hawks are 7-1 and tied for #1 in the district with rival Chatham. This is vastly different from last year as they only won five games all year. They started the week off with William Campbell, winning 55-44. The Lady Hawks lead 12-8 after the first quarter. The scoring started with sophomore Ashley Myers who had four of her eventual 16 points. Williams Campbell senior Nakyla Bradley fought to keep them in the game by scoring a game high of 17 points. However, the combination of Myers and fellow sophomore Shakira Jones who also had 16 points was just too much.

