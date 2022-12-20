Read full article on original website
KTTS
Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Travel Impacts
(KTTS News) — Snow began falling in Springfield around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, and its expected to last into the afternoon. Driving will become more dangerous as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will turn to flurries by 5 p.m. Patchy blowing snow...
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
KYTV
Thousands without power in Osage Beach, Mo. as the region reaches dangerously low temperatures
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are wondering what happened as the power went out in Osage Beach during this winter storm and so close to Christmas. “I’ve never seen the lake area so dark. It was absolutely crazy.,” said Whitney Carney. She lives in Osage...
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
KTTS
Snow, Wind Chills Below Zero Possible This Week
(KTTS News) — Snow is in the forecast this week, and the National Weather Service says there could be some accumulation. There’s a chance for snow to start falling Wednesday night. Snow is in the forecast all day Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in eastern...
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for winter‘s worst weather as the Christmas holiday nears. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in the northern Ozarks. The watch begins Thursday morning. It includes these counties:. Benton, Mo. Henry, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. St. Clair,...
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
KYTV
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Below zero temperatures are headed our way, so local plumbers say now is a good time to prepare your pipes before the arctic blast. “These people are coming in right now because the weather is getting cold, and they’re gonna have a lot of freezing pipes,” said Chris Roach with Nixa Hardware. “It’s been super busy. We’ve been selling a lot of the heat tapes. And then a lot of the well pump electric plugins.”
