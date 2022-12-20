ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kshb.com

Woman Wins $175,000 With White Elephant Party Lottery Gift

White elephant parties during the holidays are a fun tradition for many. Sometimes, it can get a little crazy as gifts are chosen and then “stolen” many times over the course of the exchange. Inevitably, one person may feel a little disappointed in what they ended up with in the end.
LOUISVILLE, KY

