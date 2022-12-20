ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Is Nearing an Historic TD Mark

For much of the season, Kirk Cousins has seen his counting statistics take a dip. It has come with the caveat that he continues leading game-winning drives and Minnesota has already clinched their position in the playoffs. Because of that, the normal Cousins haters have come to the bright side due to the Vikings QB’s clutch performances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL

A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Folks Picking the Giants over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Week 16. The Giants toppled the Washington Commanders in Week 15, 20-12, granting New York a rather favorable path to the playoffs. The Vikings stunningly erased a 33-point lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

How Detroit Lions can clinch playoff spot sooner than you think

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, many believed the Lions would take a huge jump and at least double, and possibly triple, their win total from 2021 when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions are now 7-7, and their playoff chances have suddenly increased to 40%. There has been plenty of talk for a while now about the Lions needing to win out to get into the playoffs, but it is very possible that they could clinch a spot before the final week of the season.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings and Giants Share Naughty 2022 Stat

The Vikings and Giants square off this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota looking to retain the NFC’s No. 2 seed playoff seed while New York hopes to [for sure] lock down a postseason berth. And during the bout, both teams will navigate a naughty 2022 stat —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy