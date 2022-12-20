Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
wlen.com
Walberg Calls on Governor Whitmer To Ban TikTok On Government Devices
Lansing, MI – U.S. Representative Tim Walberg of Tipton led his Michigan Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer calling on the Governor to ban TikTok on Michigan government devices, citing security concerns posed by the Chinese Communist Party. The lawmakers also urged Governor Whitmer to delete the TikTok account associated with her office. The letter was co-authored by Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Peter Meijer, John Moolenaar, Fred Upton, and Lisa McClain.
Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking
The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blame GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Dems are eyeing ethics reforms, gun reform and abortion ban repeal next year, Lasinski says
House minority leader focused on the future while recounting challenges this session during roundtable As the 101st Legislature ends and a newly elected Democratic majority gets ready to take the reins, outgoing House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp.) hosted a media roundtable on Wednesday, focusing on education, economic support and ethics in the Michigan […] The post Dems are eyeing ethics reforms, gun reform and abortion ban repeal next year, Lasinski says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
bridgemi.com
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
State Rep. Joe Tate will be Michigan’s first Black House speaker. The Detroit Democrat is a former football player and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He says he wants to bring ‘a very thoughtful and deliberate approach’ to the leadership role. Joe Tate has a college...
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' Michigan GOP Leader Meshawn Maddock Helped the Dems in 2022
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Mike Rataj, 910 AM radio host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals, how Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock helped Democrats in Michigan in 2022; Zelensky comes to Washington; Musk, Tesla and Twitter and Schmuck of the Week.
Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify partial recount of Prop 2 and Prop 3
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 during a meeting on Wednesday.
Props 1, 2 and 3 are in Michigan’s constitution. What happens now?
The three constitutional amendments that Michiganders passed in November’s midterm election went into effect Friday. Some open questions still surround the trio, but they set in stone key protections, expansions of rights and governmental changes that will have immediate impact.
wemu.org
Election board to meet on recount results
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets today to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2 and...
House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control
LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
Detroit News
Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure
Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
Fox17
Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals
WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
Detroit News
Under oath, Ryan Kelley refused to identify himself in Jan. 6 videos
Lansing — Ryan Kelley, a former candidate for Michigan governor, repeatedly declined under oath to identify himself in videos from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a newly released transcript of his interview with investigators for a U.S. House committee. Kelley, who came...
New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court
It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Election board to meet on recount results for Michigan ballot proposals
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2...
Bill aims to require Michigan use 100% renewable energy by 2035
(The Center Square) – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100% renewable energy by 2035. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11% of Michigan's net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100% in 15 years.
Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view
A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
Bill Awaiting Governor’s Signature Would Bring Northern Michigan’s First Military Cemetery
Families of veterans living in Northern Michigan have had to travel at least 100 miles to visit their loved ones who have served and since passed on. A bill headed to the Governor’s desk could change that for some families. The bill was proposed by state Senator Curt VanderWall...
Comments / 1