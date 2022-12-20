Decentraland, The Sandbox and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins in ‘Opportunity Zone’, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

A crypto strategist says that the new year will bring a doubling in price for several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that the worst of the economic troubles are likely over and by December 2023 more than 100% gains are in store for some digital assets.

