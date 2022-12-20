Decentraland, The Sandbox and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins in ‘Opportunity Zone’, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Read full article on original website
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
XRP Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating As 2022 Comes to a Close, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto whales are gobbling up XRP as the digital asset market continues to suffer through an ongoing bear market. Whale and “shark” addresses holding between one and 10 million XRP now hold 7.23% of the total XRP supply, an all-time high level, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment.
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Its ‘Breaking Point’ Before Major Capitulation, Says Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is inches away from a “breaking point” which could cause a major capitulation event. In a new video update, Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that what has historically been a “buy-the-dip” support level for Bitcoin is now disintegrating.
One of the Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Miners in the Industry Files for Bankruptcy: Report
A prominent Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining firm is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the bear market takes its toll on the industry. According to a new report by CNBC, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly-traded mining companies in the industry, is filing for bankruptcy protection in Texas after its stock plummeted by 98% this year.
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Names Four Reasons Why the World Needs Crypto Money
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin is citing four significant reasons why the world needs cryptocurrency after the FTX collapse has emboldened its naysayers. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Buterin highlights four use cases illustrating the benefits crypto brings people throughout the world. Buterin says crypto is already...
Cardano, Litecoin and Monero Will Not Be Added to Crypto Marketplace Paxful, Says the P2P Platform’s Founder
A top executive of peer-to-peer crypto exchange platform Paxful says that three popular crypto assets will not be added to its marketplace. Paxful co-founder Ray Youssef says that he will not list smart contract platform Cardano (ADA), privacy-focused crypto asset Monero (XMR), and Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin (LTC). According to...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert for Altcoin Holders, Predicts Lower Prices for Ethereum and Cardano
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader says that altcoins look primed for another deep corrective move. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s (BTC) inability to take out its immediate resistance at $17,150 does not bode well for the entire crypto market. “New BTC lows...
Bitcoin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival To More Than Double in Price, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A crypto strategist says that the new year will bring a doubling in price for several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that the worst of the economic troubles are likely over and by December 2023 more than 100% gains are in store for some digital assets.
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Market ‘Closer and Closer’ To End, Breaks Down Cardano and Two Other Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is laying down a timeline for the end of the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market woes. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital updates their 329,600 followers on the current BTC bear market timeline relative to last year’s bull market. “It’s been ~400 days since the BTC Bull...
Crypto Trader Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Are Losing Steam – Here’s His Forecast
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Bitcoin (BTC) bears are exhausted as the flagship digital asset hovers around 75% below its all-time high. Cowen tells his 779,000 YouTube subscribers that based on the Bitcoin supply in profit and loss ratio, the bears are losing momentum as the price of the largest crypto by market cap keeps falling.
Here’s What’s in Store for Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), According to Top Analyst
Popular crypto trader Jason Pizzino is updating his outlook on Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). In a new video update, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that blockchain scaling solution Polygon could see a more than 30% decline from its current price of $0.798 if it takes out a high timeframe support level.
Cardano Stablecoin Project Set To Debut in January As the Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Develops
A decentralized finance (DeFi) stablecoin project is gearing up for its debut on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain early next year. In a new interview with Learn Cardano Podcast host Peter Bui, head of COTI (COTI) Shahaf Bar-Geffen lays out what’s ahead for the Djed stablecoin project starting in January.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Outlines ‘Realistic Blueprint’ for How Crypto Industry Can Evolve
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is laying out what he thinks is a “realistic blueprint” for future crypto regulations in the US and abroad. Armstrong says in a new blog post that policymakers should start by regulating and providing clarity for centralized entities and kick that process off by regulating stablecoin issuers.
Bitcoin Veteran Bobby Lee Forecasts When the Crypto Bull Market Will Return – Here’s His Timeline
Cryptocurrency veteran Bobby Lee is forecasting when the crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) bear market could end, warning traders it might take years. In a new CNBC interview, Lee says that the crypto market will remain bearish for the foreseeable future before a turnaround in about 24 months. “I think it’s...
Ripple Launching Stablecoin Project for Republic of Palau – Is XRP Involved?
San Francisco-based payments firm Ripple is launching a stablecoin project for the Micronesian nation of Palau. Speaking at a crypto conference in Singapore, Surangel Whipps Jr., the current President of Palau, says the island nation has numerous projects in the works that utilize crypto assets, including a government-issued stablecoin, as well as Binance Pay.
Twitter Adds Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Charts To Search Function in Latest Push for Adoption
Social media giant Twitter is adding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price charts to its search function. In a new thread, Twitter says it’s rolling out a new feature dubbed “$Cashtags,” which also includes price charts for other assets, such as stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Relief Rally for Ethereum, Reveals Entry Points for One Low Cap Altcoin
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a relief rally after months of consecutive downward action. The popular analyst tells his 643,000 Twitter followers that he’s waiting for ETH to recoup some of its losses, and shoot up to around the $1,300 range.
Syscoin Signs Major Deal To Boost Web 3.0 Development in Asia
Syscoin, a decentralized and open-source project founded in 2014, has announced a long-term partnership with WEconomy, the largest Web 3.0 incubator in Asia. The move marks a significant expansion milestone for the Syscoin ecosystem and adoption across Asia. The newly founded WEconomy currently consists of 70 startup projects and DAOs...
