Decentraland, The Sandbox and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins in ‘Opportunity Zone’, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com

One of the Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Miners in the Industry Files for Bankruptcy: Report

A prominent Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining firm is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the bear market takes its toll on the industry. According to a new report by CNBC, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly-traded mining companies in the industry, is filing for bankruptcy protection in Texas after its stock plummeted by 98% this year.
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Names Four Reasons Why the World Needs Crypto Money

Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin is citing four significant reasons why the world needs cryptocurrency after the FTX collapse has emboldened its naysayers. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Buterin highlights four use cases illustrating the benefits crypto brings people throughout the world. Buterin says crypto is already...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival To More Than Double in Price, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A crypto strategist says that the new year will bring a doubling in price for several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that the worst of the economic troubles are likely over and by December 2023 more than 100% gains are in store for some digital assets.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Are Losing Steam – Here’s His Forecast

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Bitcoin (BTC) bears are exhausted as the flagship digital asset hovers around 75% below its all-time high. Cowen tells his 779,000 YouTube subscribers that based on the Bitcoin supply in profit and loss ratio, the bears are losing momentum as the price of the largest crypto by market cap keeps falling.
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Launching Stablecoin Project for Republic of Palau – Is XRP Involved?

San Francisco-based payments firm Ripple is launching a stablecoin project for the Micronesian nation of Palau. Speaking at a crypto conference in Singapore, Surangel Whipps Jr., the current President of Palau, says the island nation has numerous projects in the works that utilize crypto assets, including a government-issued stablecoin, as well as Binance Pay.
dailyhodl.com

Syscoin Signs Major Deal To Boost Web 3.0 Development in Asia

Syscoin, a decentralized and open-source project founded in 2014, has announced a long-term partnership with WEconomy, the largest Web 3.0 incubator in Asia. The move marks a significant expansion milestone for the Syscoin ecosystem and adoption across Asia. The newly founded WEconomy currently consists of 70 startup projects and DAOs...

