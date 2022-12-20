Prince Harry to drop more royal bombshells in interview ahead of book release



Prince Harry i s expected to drop more bombshells about life in the British royal family in an interview with journalist Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir , Spare , next month.

The interview, which is one of two upcoming media appearances for the prince, will focus on the contents of the book, including a number of royal bombshells that did not make it into the Netflix documentary on Harry and his wife Meghan .

“I‘ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry said about his upcoming book. “I‘m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

PRINCE WILLIAM 'LIVID' AT HARRY FOR USING FOOTAGE OF PRINCESS DIANA IN NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: REPORT

(Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walks with her husband, Prince Harry, as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.



Buckingham Palace is reportedly bracing itself for any new incendiary comments made in the book, which will look at Harry's life as the second son in the royal family, according to the Daily Mail. The book was ghost-written by U.S. biographer J.R. Moehringer.

The title Spare refers to the phrase "heir and spare" that are used to refer to the two eldest sons or children that are next in line for the British throne. Prince William, Harry's older brother, is the heir.

The selection for Harry's rare media interview was partly due to the royal family's close ties to Bradby, who interviewed Meghan about her mental health in 2019, and has known the princes since their teen years. Bradby works for ITV News, where the interview will be aired.

During the recent Netflix documentary series, Meghan claimed that her interview with Bradby marked a "turning point" for her and made her realize that she needed to make a change in order to remain in the family.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"There is only so much you can take on your own, so you end up saying, 'Something has to change,'" Meghan said. "It was a huge turning point. It was when we started having harder conversations about what needs to happen for us to be able to continue to make this work."

The news comes after it was announced on Saturday that Harry would also sit down with Anderson Cooper next month. Cooper has reportedly gained Harry's trust because of his honest reporting when it comes to mental health, according to the Daily Mail.