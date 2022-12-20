ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNR WINTER SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Braham girls basketball

By Mike Harley
 3 days ago

Head coach: Zach Loy.

Last season: 17-13 overall.

Top Players: Junior Arin Zimpel, G; Nickole Duvernay, C; Madison Davis, G.

Outlook: Coming off a highly successful 2021-22 season that included 17 wins and a trip to the section final, Braham has its sights set even higher coming into this season.

The Bombers were also able to secure a second-place finish in the very competitive Great River Conference.

“We’ve continuously gotten better and progressed over my last three years here as coach,” Loy said. “We’re looking to take that next step this year and really break through.”

Optimism is high for the Bombers as they bring back most of their core players from last season’s team. Zimpel, Duvernay and Davis all return after being named Great River all-conference selections. Seniors Julia Kuhnke and Sophia Johnson also return and will provide valuable leadership.

“We have to take things one game at a time, one practice at a time,” Loy said. “We think we are good enough to be competitive or win just about all the games on our schedule. We’re looking to just take things one step at a time and see where we are.”

If Braham wants to break through and win the Great River Conference, it will most likely require that it takes down Pine City. The Dragons have not lost a conference game in the last three years.

“Can we go out and win the whole conference? Can we not just make it to a section final, but win a section final and go to the state tournament? Ultimately those are our end goals,” Loy said. “Obviously a lot of things have to go right for that to happen and we have to have a lot of buy-in from the kids.”

