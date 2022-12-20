Read full article on original website
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker's absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness for...
Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. “We got it done tonight,” Kuzma said. “We played good tonight. … I put my heart out there every night. I come ready to play. I have something to prove to myself every single night."
Brandon Drury agrees to 2-year, $17 million deal with Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Brandon Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment Thursday to make room on the Angels' 40-man roster for Drury, who hit a career-best 28 homers last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego. He won the Silver Slugger award as a utility player.
Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue...
Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors
NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I...
DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
