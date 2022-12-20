Letters to Santa
From Ms. Goslin’s Class, Grade 1, West Elementary, Vinton County Local Schools.
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lambourghini
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Grayson Bishop
Dear Santa,
I would like an X box.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Autumn Brewer
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy cat.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Lili Craig
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Abby Darnelle
Dear Santa,
I would like a Iphone.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Kyson Forrest
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox with a football game that I could play.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Maddox Johnson
Dear Santa,
I would like a Sonic diary!
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Katniss Johnson
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie locker.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Abby Stewart
Dear Santa,
I would like a PC.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Kage Sowers
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie!
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Averie Summers
Dear Santa,
I would like an Iphone!
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Annie Tripp
Dear Santa,
I would like an Iphone!
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Carmen Roberts
Comments / 0