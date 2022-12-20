ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Letters to Santa

 3 days ago

From Ms. Goslin’s Class, Grade 1, West Elementary, Vinton County Local Schools.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lambourghini

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Grayson Bishop

Dear Santa,

I would like an X box.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Autumn Brewer

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy cat.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Lili Craig

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy car.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Abby Darnelle

Dear Santa,

I would like a Iphone.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Kyson Forrest

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox with a football game that I could play.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Maddox Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Sonic diary!

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Katniss Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie locker.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Abby Stewart

Dear Santa,

I would like a PC.

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Kage Sowers

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie!

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Averie Summers

Dear Santa,

I would like an Iphone!

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Annie Tripp

Dear Santa,

I would like an Iphone!

Thank you for being so kind!

Love, Carmen Roberts

Vinton County, OH
