With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
U.S. Woman Confirmed Dead in Couple’s Kayak Tragedy in Mexico
Yeon-Su Kim, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico, has been confirmed dead, the president of Northern Arizona University said in a statement on Sunday. Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Kim and Corey Allen after the Flagstaff couple vanished in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving. They were on the water with their 14-year-old daughter when strong winds came in. Allen reportedly got the teenager to the beach and then went back to help his wife, the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, but neither of them returned. “This evening, after days of search and rescue efforts, the tragic passing of Yeon-Su was confirmed,” NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera wrote in the Sunday night statement. “The search for Corey continues.”Read it at The Washington Post
Omahans greet bus from U.S. southern border, filled with asylum-seeking migrants
A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border.
Federal agents find 60 undocumented people in Albuquerque mobile home
Federal agents discovered more than 50 undocumented people living in a trailer, trying to stay warm.
Venezuelan migrants clash with Mexican police, pollute Rio Grande on Texas border, officials say
Venezuelan migrants clashed with Mexican authorities Monday as police tried clearing out a camp near the Rio Grande.
Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Just 1 Texas City Named Among Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure wants you to visit this Texas city.
Arctic blast leaves 63,000 customers without power across Texas
Editor's note: This story will be periodically updated throughout the winter storm. The last update was made at 12:47 p.m. Friday. Tens of thousands of Texas electricity customers have lost power in a winter storm that began to push high winds and single-digit temperatures across the state late Wednesday. More than 63,000 tracked customers were without power as of early Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Power Outage tracker. ...
Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Big Bend National Park Is Expanding by Almost 4,000 Acres, in the Name of Conservancy
It's a great day for outdoorsy Texans and national park enthusiasts alike — Big Bend National Park announced its expansion after buying a nearby plot of unused land. For the purchase to be official, new legislation will have to pass to change the park's perimeters, but the park worked with U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, and Big Bend Conservancy to raise money to buy it, and to ultimately pass the bill.
Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA on the road with two new mobile units
The new vehicles were at open houses in Port Isabel, Falfurrias, Rio Grande City, Zapata, Rockport, Alice, and Carrizo Springs. Veterans also had a chance to get a flu vaccine and learn more about their benefits at each stop.
Mexico City
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Mexico City is upsettingly good,” Natalie Kitroeff tells me. Natalie, a New York Times reporter, is one of the many young transplants to CDMX, as Ciudad de México is colloquially known. She's referring to the fact that CDMX's many pleasures—sensual, social, spiritual, and, God help me, gustatory—have brought a multinational, multilingual gaggle to its coolest colonias, threatening to turn the place into a Disneyland of Moleskine-scribbling café denizens. Don't speak Spanish? ¡No hay problema! The servers, bartenders, and pooch walkers of the trendiest quarters will accommodate you—even as young chilangos grouse about rising rents and declining authenticity these interlopers have wrought.
Big Bend National Park Set to Expand in a Major Way
Big changes are coming for Big Bend National Park. According to reports from the Big Bend Conservancy, the park will add nearly 4,000 more acres to its boundaries sometime next year. As officials describe, the sale has reportedly been in the works for years. However, funding for the purchase, which...
More than 30 million people now call Texas home as state leads US population gains
Texas gained more new residents than any other state in the country from summer 2021 to summer 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The figures come from a Census Bureau report released this week that documents population gains and declines over a 12-month period ending last July. In total,...
