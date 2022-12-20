ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Woman Confirmed Dead in Couple’s Kayak Tragedy in Mexico

Yeon-Su Kim, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico, has been confirmed dead, the president of Northern Arizona University said in a statement on Sunday. Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Kim and Corey Allen after the Flagstaff couple vanished in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving. They were on the water with their 14-year-old daughter when strong winds came in. Allen reportedly got the teenager to the beach and then went back to help his wife, the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, but neither of them returned. “This evening, after days of search and rescue efforts, the tragic passing of Yeon-Su was confirmed,” NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera wrote in the Sunday night statement. “The search for Corey continues.”Read it at The Washington Post
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTSM

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
EL PASO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas

We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Arctic blast leaves 63,000 customers without power across Texas

Editor's note: This story will be periodically updated throughout the winter storm. The last update was made at 12:47 p.m. Friday. Tens of thousands of Texas electricity customers have lost power in a winter storm that began to push high winds and single-digit temperatures across the state late Wednesday. More than 63,000 tracked customers were without power as of early Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Power Outage tracker. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which...
GreenMatters

Big Bend National Park Is Expanding by Almost 4,000 Acres, in the Name of Conservancy

It's a great day for outdoorsy Texans and national park enthusiasts alike — Big Bend National Park announced its expansion after buying a nearby plot of unused land. For the purchase to be official, new legislation will have to pass to change the park's perimeters, but the park worked with U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, and Big Bend Conservancy to raise money to buy it, and to ultimately pass the bill.
TEXAS STATE
cntraveler.com

Mexico City

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Mexico City is upsettingly good,” Natalie Kitroeff tells me. Natalie, a New York Times reporter, is one of the many young transplants to CDMX, as Ciudad de México is colloquially known. She's referring to the fact that CDMX's many pleasures—sensual, social, spiritual, and, God help me, gustatory—have brought a multinational, multilingual gaggle to its coolest colonias, threatening to turn the place into a Disneyland of Moleskine-scribbling café denizens. Don't speak Spanish? ¡No hay problema! The servers, bartenders, and pooch walkers of the trendiest quarters will accommodate you—even as young chilangos grouse about rising rents and declining authenticity these interlopers have wrought.
Outsider.com

Big Bend National Park Set to Expand in a Major Way

Big changes are coming for Big Bend National Park. According to reports from the Big Bend Conservancy, the park will add nearly 4,000 more acres to its boundaries sometime next year. As officials describe, the sale has reportedly been in the works for years. However, funding for the purchase, which...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy