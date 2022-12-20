Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Benito Juarez Leaders Should Listen To Students After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside School, Neighbors Say: ‘This Is Their Community’
PILSEN — Neighbors urged leaders at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen to prioritize students’ ideas for making the school safer after two students were killed and two more were wounded in a shooting outside the school. About 100 community members attended the emergency local school council meeting...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
cwbchicago.com
11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
blockclubchicago.org
Students At Rogers Park School Hospitalized After Taking Edible, Officials Say
ROGERS PARK — Three students at a Rogers Park school were taken to the hospital after eating a cannabis edible, according to officials. The three girls, all 13, were at Gale Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, when around noon Wednesday they were hospitalized after taking a suspected edible, Chicago Police said in an incident report.
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
blockclubchicago.org
3rd Chicago Officer Has Died From Suicide In Past Week, Officials Say
CHICAGO — A third Chicago police officer has died by suicide this week. An off-duty officer died by suicide Thursday morning, a police spokesman said. An investigation is ongoing. The officer was at his home on the Southwest Side, according to a Sun-Times report. No other information was immediately...
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
Second Chicago police officer in one week believed to have died by suicide
A Chicago police officer was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. This marks the third officer to have died this week, and the second who is believed to have died by suicide.
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
blockclubchicago.org
As COVID Cases Rise, Chicago Students Encouraged To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks Over Break
CHICAGO — Ahead of winter break, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and city public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged students and families to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu, take at-home tests before gathering, and mask in crowded spaces. The two made the plea during a weekly...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
blockclubchicago.org
Missing Northwestern University Student Peter Salvino’s Body Pulled From Lake Michigan
LINCOLN PARK — The body of missing Northwestern University student Peter Salvino was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening. Salvino, 25, was last seen leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace about 12:14 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was then seen at the Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., which shared a surveillance photo of Salvino at the restaurant, not long before he FaceTimed with a family member.
WGNtv.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
