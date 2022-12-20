ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Benito Juarez Leaders Should Listen To Students After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside School, Neighbors Say: ‘This Is Their Community’

PILSEN — Neighbors urged leaders at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen to prioritize students’ ideas for making the school safer after two students were killed and two more were wounded in a shooting outside the school. About 100 community members attended the emergency local school council meeting...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Students At Rogers Park School Hospitalized After Taking Edible, Officials Say

ROGERS PARK — Three students at a Rogers Park school were taken to the hospital after eating a cannabis edible, according to officials. The three girls, all 13, were at Gale Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, when around noon Wednesday they were hospitalized after taking a suspected edible, Chicago Police said in an incident report.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

3rd Chicago Officer Has Died From Suicide In Past Week, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A third Chicago police officer has died by suicide this week. An off-duty officer died by suicide Thursday morning, a police spokesman said. An investigation is ongoing. The officer was at his home on the Southwest Side, according to a Sun-Times report. No other information was immediately...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles

CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood. The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Missing Northwestern University Student Peter Salvino’s Body Pulled From Lake Michigan

LINCOLN PARK — The body of missing Northwestern University student Peter Salvino was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening. Salvino, 25, was last seen leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace about 12:14 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was then seen at the Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., which shared a surveillance photo of Salvino at the restaurant, not long before he FaceTimed with a family member.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
WAUKEGAN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy