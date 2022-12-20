Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Controversial new law lets Kentucky jailers charge fees to inmates before conviction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For more than 20 years, Kentucky jailers improperly took millions of dollars in booking fees and daily charges from inmates without a finding of guilt or innocence or a judge’s order, violating a state law passed in 2000. “Jails had been robbing people,” said...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kentuckytoday.com
Former retirement official alleges theft of millions from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
FRANKFORT, Ky. - The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
wymt.com
EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
Court TV
KY v. Carol Hignite: Left for Dead Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Court TV) – A Kentucky woman is facing decades in prison if convicted of attacking her husband and leaving him for dead. In her opening statement, prosecutor Mary Tobin claimed Carol Ann Hignite beat 76-year-old Leon “Dewayne” Hignite with a hammer on Sept. 25, 2017, and left him on their bedroom floor for three days before calling for help. Carol is also accused of setting their house on fire during the investigation.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Forensic Lab Utilizes DNA Technology to Identify Missing Person
OWENTON, Ky. (Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Forensic Lab partnered with Othram Inc. using advanced DNA testing to establish an identity for a victim in an unsolved case. Recently, KSP positively identified a "Jane Doe" recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County from 1988 as Linda Bennett.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Kentucky State Senator Condemns Anti-Trans Vitriol Surrounding her Son’s Suicide
Kentucky State Senator Karen Berg (D-Louisville), the only Jewish member of the Kentucky State Senate, announced on Tuesday that her son, Henry Berg-Brousseau, 24, died by suicide last Friday. WLKY News quoted Berg’s statement: “Henry spent his life working to extend grace, compassion, and understanding to everyone, but especially to...
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges people to stay off roads
PADUCAH — Local leaders and first responders say it's best to stay off the roads, but if you have to get out, be safe. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple collisions and stranded drivers. The roads are really slick, but people are still on them. We talked to several...
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Ohio man is sentenced to life behind bars for his role in family massacre of 8
A man was sentenced to life behind bars, with no hope of parole, on Monday for his role in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family whose lives were "cruelly taken" one night in 2016. George Wagner IV stood, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as Pike...
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
Comments / 0