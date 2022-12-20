Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Austin, TX Trail of Lights Final Show of the Season is Tonight, December 23Carol LennoxAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
The Life Academy in Round Rock gives away thousands of toys to families
ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the second year, The Life Academy in Round Rock hosted a Christmas toy giveaway with thousands of toys going to families free of charge. The two women who made it happen met when they were both vacationing in Mexico. Alyson Pirotina and Dr. Lawonne Proctor decided to stay friends, and eventually, start something meaningful together, rooted in a shared passion for children.
fox7austin.com
Austin Trail of Lights to close early tonight due to freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Winter weather is again impacting the Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park. The holiday event will be open tonight, Dec. 23 for its final night of the year, but it will be closing early at 8:30 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. Prepaid general admission...
fox7austin.com
Brookwood in Georgetown features crafts by adults with special needs
Brookwood in Georgetown, or BiG for short, is an innovative, vocational community for adults with special needs. Everything made by the BiG citizens is sold in the BiG gift shop, cafe, and online store.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!
Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
fox7austin.com
Austin community gathering donations to help the homeless as temperatures drop
AUSTIN, Texas - With temperatures quickly dropping Thursday, community members have been doing what they can to help out the homeless community to stay warm. "Currently we have three drop off areas that people can take donations to. Both of these will be available all day and night. For one of them specifically is St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. That's opened 24 hours," says Aja Guyton with the Sunrise Navigation Center.
fox7austin.com
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
fox7austin.com
Austin’s homeless population struggles to stay safe in arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s homeless population struggled to keep warm as temperatures dropped below freezing Thursday. "It’s horrible. I don't wish anybody to have to do what I'm doing," said 54-year-old Joe King as he walked out of the Angel House Soup Kitchen on East Cesar Chavez. He...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from...
fox7austin.com
Austin airport: Weather at your travel destination may impact your flight
AUSTIN, Texas - If you're traveling for the holidays, make sure you're checking your flight status and the weather at your destination because that could affect your travel plans. Officials say the security lines ebb and flow but tend to be the busiest before 8 a.m. As of Thursday afternoon,...
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front bringing freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills Thursday and Friday
AUSTIN, Texas - It's happening today. Winter officially arrives at 3:48 this afternoon. We will celebrate the new season with morning clouds followed by some sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. This will be the warmest day we have in the next week. The Arctic cold front...
fox7austin.com
Wounded Iraq veteran receives new Liberty Hill home
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A wounded Iraq veteran has a new home for the holidays, thanks to New Braunfels-based Operation Finally Home. A white SUV escorted by Patriot Guard riders slowly maneuvered Thursday morning through a new section of homes at Santa Rita Ranch. The cheers that rang out were...
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front arrives bringing hard freeze, dangerous wind chills
AUSTIN, Texas - The Arctic Blast is here! The very strong cold front arrived right around noon on Thursday. Temperatures tumbled behind it and the winds increased to 25 to 35 mph. This morning temperatures were in the teens, and feels-likes were in the single digits! We even had some...
fox7austin.com
Atmos Energy customers report gas outages, low gas levels
LEANDER, Texas - Residents of Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and other areas that use Atmos Energy are reporting gas outages and low gas levels. FOX 7 Austin received numerous calls and emails early Friday morning from customers without heat, who have no hot water, and are unable to use their stoves.
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
fox7austin.com
Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast will bring freezing temperatures by end of day tomorrow
The Austin area is getting ready for a hard freeze with wind chills in the single digits. Zack Shields has more on the timing and what to expect from the Arctic blast.
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in West Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
fox7austin.com
Austin police say missing man was found safe
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a man who was last seen on December 13 has been found safe. Investigators say 71-year-old Joseph Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road in Southeast Austin. His family heard from him on Tuesday, but police were concerned about his...
fox7austin.com
Owners to rebuild after fire destroys Salado boutique
SALADO, Texas - Business owners are having to rebuild after a boutique burned to the ground. Wild Angels Boutique on Main Street went up in flames around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Salado Creek Jewelers next door also has fire damage. "We started these businesses with nothing. Everything we have, we started...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
Comments / 0