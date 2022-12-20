Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Montgomery homeless program receives $350,000 from ADECA
The Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless has received a $350,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The grant is another part of a round of funding from ADECA awarding $2.65 million in total to address homelessness. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way,...
selmasun.com
DRA taking applications for workforce program grants
$6 million are available for the Delta Regional Authority's 2023 Delta Workforce Grant Program, with the deadline set for March 14. "The Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP) is an initiative designed to build long-term community capacity and increase economic competitiveness by providing grants to support workforce training and education programs throughout the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions," says the program's website.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Selma University expects 2023 to be a big year
Selma University is set to emerge next year from deep financial difficulties and make significant progress in a 10-year plan to stabilize and grow the HBCU university so that it is successful for Selma and the Black Belt, said President Dr. Stanford Angion. The university’s 2031 strategic plan is already...
selmasun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
selmasun.com
SRA welcomes new member, elects officers and approves budget
The Selma Redevelopment Authority (SRA) Board of Directors welcomed new board member Clay Carmichael at their Dec. 15 meeting. Carmichael, who was appointed by the Selma City Council after the November SRA Board meeting, was born and raised in Selma, is the current City Councilman for Ward 3 and runs his family concrete business, Cosby-Carmichael Inc. He also co-founded the Blackbelt Benefit Group and recently served on the Main Street Alabama and Main Street Selma boards. He is married and has two children.
selmasun.com
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
selmasun.com
State Superintendent Eric Mackey recommends schools ban TikTok
State Superintendent Eric Mackey issued a recommendation last week that schools fall in line with Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandate to ban TikTok from state devices and block access on campus. While the decision is ultimately up to each school district, Mackey encouraged superintendents across the state in his weekly...
selmasun.com
Find, share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats page
If your hunting season has gone well and you have plenty of wild game to prepare, you may be looking for new ideas on how to put the best dishes possible on the dinner table. Or you could be a novice hunter getting ready to prepare a meal with wild game for the first time and looking for helpful resources.
selmasun.com
Dallas County's Daveon Jones signs to play football at US Naval Academy
Dallas County High football standout Daveon Jones signed this week to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy. In a post on social media in November, Jones said this, "First and foremost, I want to start by giving all the glory to God, without him none of this would be possible. It’s always been my dream to play college football and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to make it happen. I want to thank my parents, for always keeping me on the right track to achieving my aspirations and always teaching me to always keep God 1st in every aspect of my life.I also want to thank every coach that has helped me in this journey. LETTER TO THE YOUTH-you can do ANYTHING that you put your mind to and always keep God 1st!! I’m forever grateful for all the love and support throughout my recruiting process. With that being said I’m 1000% committed to The United States Naval Academy."
selmasun.com
Warming stations open ahead of freezing weather
Multiple warming stations have opened their doors as freezing weather will make its way through the state tonight and for the next several days. According a WSFA report several warming stations are available in the Black Belt area. The Montgomery Warming Center is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m....
selmasun.com
Pike County man dead after industrial accident
A man from Troy in Pike County has died after an industrial accident at a lumber manufacturing plant. According to a report from Alabama News Network the man has been identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20. With assistance Troy Fire Department and the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, officers from the Troy...
selmasun.com
Selma city workers get days off, one-time raises for the holidays
Selma city workers will get a one-time raise for Christmas and Friday and Monday off for Christmas and New Year. The Selma City Council voted Dec. 13 to give parttime workers a one-time raise of $250 and fulltime workers a onetime raise of $500 to be reflected on their Dec. 22 paychecks. The one-time raise will cost the city $110,000, which will be taken from the city’s cash reserves, City Treasurer Terri Barnes-Smith told the council.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police seeking third suspect of business robbery
Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police searching for unidentified suspect of burglary
Montgomery police are seeking the identity of a suspect wanted for a burglary that occurred on Dec. 20. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the burglary took place at the 8000 block of Vaughan Road at approximately 4 a.m. The suspect is said to have broken in through the front door...
