Dallas County High football standout Daveon Jones signed this week to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy. In a post on social media in November, Jones said this, "First and foremost, I want to start by giving all the glory to God, without him none of this would be possible. It’s always been my dream to play college football and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to make it happen. I want to thank my parents, for always keeping me on the right track to achieving my aspirations and always teaching me to always keep God 1st in every aspect of my life.I also want to thank every coach that has helped me in this journey. LETTER TO THE YOUTH-you can do ANYTHING that you put your mind to and always keep God 1st!! I’m forever grateful for all the love and support throughout my recruiting process. With that being said I’m 1000% committed to The United States Naval Academy."

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO