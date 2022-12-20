ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

NCAA tournament to start in Dayton: Where to find tickets

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pvBK_0jp7VzTR00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to Dayton this March.

According to Ticketmaster.com, tickets are available to see the first four teams compete for their spot in the championship game. 68 teams from across the U.S. come to these games to make a name for themselves and get the chance to cut the net from the hoop in victory.

Tom Browning, who pitched perfect game for Reds, dies at 62

The First Four games will be held right here in the Miami Valley at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets are already available for the first day of games on Tuesday, March 14. Tickets begin at $65 each for some seats with others priced as high as $431 for two seats right by the court.

Customers are limited to eight tickets overall.

To purchase your tickets to see the First Four games, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV Comes to Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio—TV broadcasters in Dayton, Ohio have launched NextGen TV broadcasts (aka ATSC 3.0). Stations include: WKEF (Sinclair/ABC and Fox), WHIO-TV (Cox/CBS), WDTN (Nexstar/NBC), WPTD (PBS) and WRGT-TV (Cunningham Broadcasting/Dabl). Based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range...
DAYTON, OH
AdWeek

Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Reds cut Moustakas; Myers, Casali sign one-year deals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas, who signed the largest free agent deal in Cincinnati Reds history, was designated for assignment Thursday with one year and $22 million remaining in his contract. The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds. The Reds needed […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

The Recovery Room’s IV Therapy Treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With parties, gatherings and the nature of the holiday season, it can be easy to get sick or not feel your greatest. But with the help of the Recovery Room and their IV Therapy treatments, you can be in tip-top shape in no time! We talked with Dr. Mehta about the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wyso.org

Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm

The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
DAYTON, OH
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy