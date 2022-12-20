MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says efforts to save the former Mason City High School building in the downtown area appear to be grim. The city back in March approved an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building for just over $300,000, allowing an opportunity to provide a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed. The building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO