Week 3 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman The Battle of Waterloo is one of the toughest dual tournaments in the state year in and year out. Teams from all parts of Iowa gather in Waterloo at the Young Arena. A new team took home top honors, as Osage was crowned champions of the dual meet for ...
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Calling Off NIACC Classes Due to Weather Not an Easy Call
The NIACC Campus in Mason City will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. NIACC President Steve Schultz says calling off classes at the community college is not an easy call to make. As a former school superintendent himself, Schultz says he still takes an “old school” approach to...
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
[WATCH] Music Superstar Surprises Cedar Falls Native
Never meet your heroes...unless you're one Cedar Falls native then TOTALLY meet your hero. If you do, they might end up surprising you!. Jay Allen of Cedar Falls instantly became a fan favorite on NBC's 'The Voice' when he shared his story about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's earlier this year.
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
Cost Increases for Phase 3 of New Hampton’s Tribe Trail
The price tag for Phase 3 of the TRIBE Trail in New Hampton is going up. Megan Baltes, Assistant Director with New Hampton Economic Development, says an increase in costs by about $50,000 didn’t come as a complete surprise. Included in the funds raised thus far is a $75,000...
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love
There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
Mason City’s city administrator says future of Mohawk Square grim
MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says efforts to save the former Mason City High School building in the downtown area appear to be grim. The city back in March approved an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building for just over $300,000, allowing an opportunity to provide a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed. The building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters.
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
Charles City Public Library Offers Holiday Break Youth Programs
The Charles City Public Library is offering a variety of activities for kids of various ages during the holiday break. Patron Services Librarian Kamryn Kronschnabel says first up next week (12.27) is Legos! Legos! Legos!. Kronschnabel says the fun continues Wednesday (12.28). Kronschnabel says the library will also host a...
Iowans Stranded After O’Hare’s Mass Flight Cancellations
Things are getting rough if you are planning to fly anywhere for the holidays this year. Like millions of Americans, I'm traveling going somewhere for the holiday season. According to reports, 7.2 million Americans are flying somewhere this year for the holidays. Flight numbers are up this year and so...
TLC in Charles City to Close Last Week of the Month
The Learning Center (TLC) in Charles City will be closed the week of December 26th to 30th. They’ll reopen in the new year in their new location. TLC Director Pam Ost says they’re looking for helpers to make the final move next week from their current location in the former Fareway grocery store building on North Jackson Street into the remodeled and renovated 1970’s section of the former Charles City middle school on North Grand Avenue.
BREAKING: Floyd County Snow Plows Being Pulled from Roads by Noon Friday
The Floyd County Secondary Roads Department will be ceasing road-clearing activities this morning. County Engineer Jacob Page says plows will be pulled because they cannot keep up with the blowing and drifting snow with winds, on average, from 25 to 30 mph and gusting to 45 to 50 mph. Page...
Check Your Cords and Plug-Ins for Winter, Holiday Fire Safety
The holidays can be a time for good cheer and….for fire hazards. If you have a real Christmas tree, New Hampton Fire Chief Toby Schwickerath says make sure it gets plenty of water to keep it from drying out. And, whether your tree is real or artificial, don’t overload it with too many lights.
