Kobe Bryant Once Spent the Night Cursing Out Charles Barkley Before Admitting Defeat
On the court, Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality knew no bounds. And while he could show that same fire away from the hardwood, he also knew when to back down. The post Kobe Bryant Once Spent the Night Cursing Out Charles Barkley Before Admitting Defeat appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Should the Suns Pull the Trigger on These Three Players?
As trade rumors continue to heat up questions arise if the Phoenix Suns should make a strong push at this years trade dedline.
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Request
Brittney Griner has returned to the United States and she has a request for her fan base. While Griner was in Russia, she received thousands of letters from supportive fans. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. She was traded back to the United States for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston
The former Red Sox legend knows a thing or two about the city
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Engagement
Magic Johnson took to Twitter to react to the engagement of his longtime friend/former co-worker Jeanie Buss. The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations shared a message of congratulations for Buss on Thursday. "Congratulations to Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr on their engagement!! To my sister, @JeanieBuss, I’m...
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
Lakers News: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Ty Lue, And More Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday In West Hollywood
The Klutch Sports head honcho turned 41 last Friday.
Cam'ron Tells Spike Lee To Stay Away From New York Knicks Games: 'You're Bad Luck'
New York, NY - Cam’ron has issues with New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee and doesn’t want to see him at anymore games courtside, where he’s been a staple for decades. In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (December 21), Killa Cam can be seen jokingly held at gunpoint while he reads out a plea to the acclaimed director urging him not to show up at Madison Square Garden in the future.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson placed in health and safety protocols
Zion Williamson's placement in the league's health and safety protocols means he will miss at least Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green
Here is where Steve Kerr sees the Golden State Warriors dynasty trio in the future
Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Announces Documentary About His Split From Khloe Kardashian
Oh how the mighty have fallen. Once an NBA championship winner, now just another discarded former member of the Kardashian family. Happens to the best of us! Lamar Odom is no stranger to adversity. He has struggled with substance abuse, intense family issues, sex addiction, and having Kris Jenner as a mother-in-law. Lamar has lived […] The post Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Announces Documentary About His Split From Khloe Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea.
Matt Barnes Rips Wally Szczerbiak for Calling Tyrese Haliburton a ‘Fake All-Star’
Matt Barnes ripped Wally Szczerbiak for calling Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton a “fake all-star” during a Knicks broadcast. “This bum as motherf*cker Wally Szczerbiak has just completely disrespected Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists, calling him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that, and it’s just like, why?” Barnes said in a video posted on All The Smoke’s Instagram page. “Like, what’s the point of that? Like, what do you get out of that?”
