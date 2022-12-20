ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Request

Brittney Griner has returned to the United States and she has a request for her fan base. While Griner was in Russia, she received thousands of letters from supportive fans. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. She was traded back to the United States for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Engagement

Magic Johnson took to Twitter to react to the engagement of his longtime friend/former co-worker Jeanie Buss. The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations shared a message of congratulations for Buss on Thursday. "Congratulations to Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr on their engagement!! To my sister, @JeanieBuss, I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron Tells Spike Lee To Stay Away From New York Knicks Games: 'You're Bad Luck'

New York, NY - Cam’ron has issues with New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee and doesn’t want to see him at anymore games courtside, where he’s been a staple for decades. In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (December 21), Killa Cam can be seen jokingly held at gunpoint while he reads out a plea to the acclaimed director urging him not to show up at Madison Square Garden in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Announces Documentary About His Split From Khloe Kardashian

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Once an NBA championship winner, now just another discarded former member of the Kardashian family. Happens to the best of us! Lamar Odom is no stranger to adversity. He has struggled with substance abuse, intense family issues, sex addiction, and having Kris Jenner as a mother-in-law. Lamar has lived […] The post Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Announces Documentary About His Split From Khloe Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea.
Complex

Matt Barnes Rips Wally Szczerbiak for Calling Tyrese Haliburton a ‘Fake All-Star’

Matt Barnes ripped Wally Szczerbiak for calling Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton a “fake all-star” during a Knicks broadcast. “This bum as motherf*cker Wally Szczerbiak has just completely disrespected Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists, calling him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that, and it’s just like, why?” Barnes said in a video posted on All The Smoke’s Instagram page. “Like, what’s the point of that? Like, what do you get out of that?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

