5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Group at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations wrap presents for a cause
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — So you've finished your Christmas shopping. That's great! But is everything wrapped?. If not, a donation effort in Hampton Roads could help you out, and raise donations for a good cause. "Santa's Passionate Helpers" are wrapping up gifts for free at Coastal Edge Surf Shop...
Group holds toy giveaway in Buckroe Beach
HAMPTON, Va. — The holiday spirit is in full swing across Hampton Roads. On Friday, volunteers put smiles on the faces of kids in one Hampton neighborhood that suffered a devastating tragedy earlier this year. "United We Stand of Hampton Roads" gave out toys to children in the Buckroe...
Holiday travel hits turbulence due to gusty winds at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — The Christmas travel rush is underway. More than two million passengers took to the skies on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. But winter weather is putting a wrench in travel plans. Winter storms across the U.S. and gusty winds around Hampton Roads on Friday...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Money in the water: Virginia seafood industry worth billions, supports thousands of jobs
The Virginia seafood industry generated $1.1 billion in business in Virginia in 2019, according to a new economic impact analysis conducted by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center of Virginia Tech. The study found that the seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Too cold for Christmas Town: Busch Gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bitter chill that has descended on Hampton Roads is forcing one popular destination to close on Christmas Eve. Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the theme park will not be open on Saturday, December 24 "due to inclement weather". As cold as Friday has been in...
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
wunc.org
Tito's vodka is still top dog for NC liquor sales, but premium tequila emerges as big seller
Tito's Handmade Vodka got its start in the mid-1990s, when founder Tito Beveridge launched the first distillery in Texas. Today, the brand continues to dominate the North Carolina liquor market, with both the 750 milliliters and 1.75 liter options outselling every other bottle of liquor in the state. But while...
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozen
People traveling to and around Virginia need to frequently check for updates that may impact their plans, such as cancellations and closures. For example, VDOT has suspended the service of its two Northern Neck ferries—Merry Point and Sunnybank.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
Cold, windy winter weather impacts holiday travel rush
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Millions of Americans hit the roads or hopped on a plane to make it to their holiday destinations on Friday. Some arrived late or not all, because of wintry conditions across the U.S. and close to home. "You never know what to expect in Virginia....
You can ring in the New Year watching these artists perform in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While it may be hard to believe, another year is almost over. To ring in 2023, you can check out the annual "Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Celebration" concert in Virginia Beach at the Virginia Beach Town Center, starting at 6 p.m. on December 31.
WSLS
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
Central Virginia power outages begin ahead of holiday weekend, tens of thousands impacted across Commonwealth
With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
