Bellevue, KY

cincinnatimagazine.com

Beloved Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Passes Away

Jean-Robert de Cavel, one of Cincinnati’s most beloved and renowned chefs, has passed away after a long cancer illness, multiple news outlets reported Friday. He was 61. The award-winning chef was born in France and moved to Cincinnati in 1993, when he became Maisonette’s chef de cuisine. During his tenure, Maisonette was the longest-reigning Mobil five-star restaurant in the country.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Newport

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. There are Northern Kentucky classics and staples that even I, a longtime resident of the area, have somehow missed. In this streetscapes, come explore a world famous restaurant, an inventive coffee shop and a rustic bourbon bar.
NEWPORT, KY
thegnarlygnome.com

Brew House Cincinnati Is Trapped In “Just Enough” of a Time Warp to be Incredible.

There’s something about nostalgia that really satisfies me as a drinker. Brew House, over in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati, is one of those places that really checks that box. Brew House Cincinnati is the type of place I feel like I’d have found myself walking into as a kid with my Grandpa. We’d be fresh off of him taking me to get my hair cut, and we’d stop to grab lunch on the way back home. I’d expect everyone there to look up, smile, and say ‘Hi’ as we walked in to find our table… they would know us by name, like any good neighborhood joint.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

A (s)well new watering hole in Covington opens

A new bar and food operator opened to the public earlier this month in Covington, and it looks pretty (s)well. On Dec. 8., The Well Covington and shipping container encapsulated restaurant Grub Local opened at 8 W. Seventh St. dishing out comfort food and classic cocktails. Joining other restaurants and...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022

From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili

MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring

The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
COLD SPRING, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati’s most iconic skyscraper, the Carew Tower, will be converted to residential use after an extensive redevelopment project. The Ohio Department of Development has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for the building’s remediation. The grant award’s project...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Uber Freight lands office space deal at Newport on the Levee

Uber Freight, a logistics platform subsidiary of the ride-sharing giant, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet worth of office space at Newport on the Levee, reported the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Uber Freight platform matches truck drivers with cargo that needs to be shipped, as well as providing...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Hoxworth closed Friday, but donors needed first thing Saturday morning

Hoxworth Blood Center is calling on the Greater Cincinnati community to roll up its sleeves and give the gift of life this holiday season. Low donor turnout and increased usage in area hospitals have depleted the local blood supply, and Hoxworth is asking eligible donors to schedule their lifesaving donations as soon as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH

