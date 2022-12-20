ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs

By SPECIAL TO THE T&D
Related
abccolumbia.com

SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC

How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.
live5news.com

6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop, and Columbia County crews got out Friday morning to put salt on bridges. Columbia County officials said they expected to have the salting done by...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
orangeandbluepress.com

$800 Tax Rebate Check Will Be Heading On Your Way In 13 Days – Start Your Count Down Now!

Residents from South Carolina will be giving away an $800 tax rebate, a great way to start the year with financial assistance. New Year, new $800 tax returns for South Carolina residents who have filed their taxes in 2021. The specific amount that the taxpayers will get from this payment will be based on their 2021 tax liability, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue the remaining amount left after reducing credits from the salary tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are lesser than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
yourislandnews.com

Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC

