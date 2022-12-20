Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs

Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate. This new legislation will offer up to $500 tax refunds to the Citizens of Georgia. The Tax Rebate for Georgians is a new legislation that Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using a state budget surplus for a refund during June.
abccolumbia.com
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
Ways to Save on your electric bill this winter as Georgia Power raises rates
MACON, Ga. — In the new year, Georgia Power customers will see their bills go up almost $16 in a span of three years. In total, that's about $1.8 billion more for customers who need to use their heaters, lights, and air conditioning to keep their home running. 13WMAZ...
abcnews4.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
wach.com
Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather, signs executive order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $800 Tax Rebates To Arrive In South Carolina In 10 Days
Up to $800 tax rebates will be received by the residents of South Carolina this December 31. These rebates are intended to help the residents bear the rising costs of living, says Blake. Direct payments of up to $800 will be received by the residents of South Carolina by the...
WRDW-TV
State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC
How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.
live5news.com
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
WRDW-TV
State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop, and Columbia County crews got out Friday morning to put salt on bridges. Columbia County officials said they expected to have the salting done by...
orangeandbluepress.com
orangeandbluepress.com
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
yourislandnews.com
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
