Misinformation has become the new watchword of modern politics and typically consists of cherry-picked facts that lack context and suggest a conclusion that would otherwise be irrational or incomplete. For example, claims by the Biden administration that the president’s policies produced one of the fastest economic recoveries on record leave out the reality that much of the growth came not from a well-crafted policy agenda but rather from state governments reopening their economies after a year of lockdowns.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO