Washington Examiner

Three big surprises of 2022: Weakened Russia, weakened China, weakened American economy

2022 was a year full of surprises. Important things didn’t work out as many people had expected on just about every point on the political spectrum. The prime example: Ukraine. When Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, it looked like an independent Ukraine was toast. Military experts on cable channels said Russia had overwhelming superiority. It would take Kyiv and occupy the whole country.
Washington Examiner

Biden plays the China card on US's economic growth

Misinformation has become the new watchword of modern politics and typically consists of cherry-picked facts that lack context and suggest a conclusion that would otherwise be irrational or incomplete. For example, claims by the Biden administration that the president’s policies produced one of the fastest economic recoveries on record leave out the reality that much of the growth came not from a well-crafted policy agenda but rather from state governments reopening their economies after a year of lockdowns.
Washington Examiner

Biden's border f-bombs: President raged as southern crisis worsened, book reveals

A book detailing the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure claims the president cursed repeatedly about a lack of solutions to the border crisis as a large influx of illegal immigrants continues to cross the southern border. In author Chris Whipple's new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside...
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
Washington Examiner

Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose

Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
Washington Examiner

Biden really doesn't want GOP looking into his botched Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
Washington Examiner

Is Joe Biden the worst thing for human rights since Henry Kissinger?

Last week’s U.S.-African Leaders Summit was the culmination of months of hard work by diplomats at the State Department and National Security Council. It all went out the window with a single photograph : President Joe Biden watching the World Cup with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Liberian President George Weah, and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Washington Examiner

Zelensky speech: Four key moments from Ukrainian leader's address to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a special joint session of Congress Wednesday evening with a captivating speech. The approximately 23-minute speech from Zelensky was delivered in English, as opposed to his virtual address in March, which was spoken in Ukrainian and translated through an interpreter. During the speech, Zelensky had several key moments — here are the top four.
Washington Examiner

Biden faces renewed border pressure as Title 42 hangs in the balance

President Joe Biden has faced criticism for his handling of the southern border since the early days of his term, but with Title 42 potentially expiring and record numbers of immigrants crossing each week, the issue may finally be attracting more widespread attention. The Supreme Court has temporarily paused lifting...
Washington Examiner

They bravely served, but the US Senate let them down

Being a female in the military is undoubtedly difficult. It's even tougher when someone tries to start a family while honoring her commitment to protecting the country. But should these risks include endangering the lives of her future children? That is the plight in which Air Force Officer Jordan Karr found herself after the government imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military in 2021. It was a choice that would ultimately cost Karr her job.
Washington Examiner

US must not forget the abuse of China's Uyghurs

As China begins to ease its “zero-COVID” policy in response to a successful protest movement that swept the country — a protest quite literally sparked by a horrific apartment fire that left many dead and injured — we should celebrate the success of this movement while continuing to put pressure on China ’s totalitarian regime. After all, the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses did not start during the pandemic, nor will they end with it.
Washington Examiner

Japan proves itself a staunch ally

Intoxicated by Xi Jinping’s poisoned trade chalice, America's European allies appease China. Even our closest ally, the United Kingdom, flirts with appeasement. Fortunately, at least one major ally in the Pacific is taking the opposite approach. Japan is boosting its readiness for war. In three policy documents released this...
Washington Examiner

Unidentified drones sighted flying over US government nuclear labs

Freedom of Information Act requests by the Washington Examiner have returned four reports of unidentified airborne vehicle intrusions at sensitive U.S. government nuclear laboratories between March 2018 and April 2021. In each case, security officers failed to identify the operator of these apparent vehicles or their intent. The reports bear...
Washington Examiner

New York House Republican bashes omnibus bill, 'does not reflect the priorities of the American people'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) bashed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, saying the bill "does not reflect the priorities of the American people." Malliotakis, who voted against the bill, appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning. She derided the bill as wasteful and not reflecting the wishes of the public. She particularly took issue with her Republican colleagues who voted for it.
Washington Examiner

Don't let the pipelines get 'stuck in the pipeline'

It’s common to say that something is “stuck in the pipeline,” by which we mean "held up in the bogged-down bureaucratic process." But what do we say when a pipeline is stuck in the pipeline? I don’t know, but we sure have a problem with that.
