ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – A 37-year-old Allendale man was critically injured when his barn caught on fire on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 52nd Avenue and Jordan Street on a report that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside. With the help of neighbors, rescuers were able to spot the unnamed man in the barn and remove him, administering first aid at the scene before the unnamed victim was taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital for treatment. There were no other persons inside at the time, and the blaze was extinguished by crews from the Allendale Fire Department without any reported injuries.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO