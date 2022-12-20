Read full article on original website
Farmer Critically Injured in Allendale Barn Blaze
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – A 37-year-old Allendale man was critically injured when his barn caught on fire on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 52nd Avenue and Jordan Street on a report that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside. With the help of neighbors, rescuers were able to spot the unnamed man in the barn and remove him, administering first aid at the scene before the unnamed victim was taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital for treatment. There were no other persons inside at the time, and the blaze was extinguished by crews from the Allendale Fire Department without any reported injuries.
Drivers Escaped Injury but Passenger Hospitalized in Head-On Crash on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – A 36-year-old Holland woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Bennett, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Road around 3:30 PM. That was where a 51-year-old Holland man, driving a pickup truck westbound, crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV head on, driven by a 39-year-old Holland man. While both drivers were not hurt, the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to a undisclosed “local hospital” for treatment.
Battle Creek Man Killed in Plainwell Multi-Vehicle Collision
GUN PLAIN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 21, 2022) – A 72-year-old Battle Creek man lost his life on Tuesday evening after being struck by a minivan near Plainwell. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers and other first responders were dispatched to M-89 at 6th Street around 5:40 PM. That was where an initial collision occurred as an eastbound minivan slammed into the rear of a stopped SUV that was waiting for traffic to clear in order to turn left.
Holland Police Log December 20-21, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Winter Storm Wallops Lakeshore
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – It has been a tough Friday on area roads for all involved, but as for the first few hours of a winter storm with blizzard conditions along the Lakeshore, while there have been many collisions and spin outs, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
U of M, MSU, WMU, and CMU all in men’s hoops action tonight
CHARLOTTE, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, the University of Michigan squares off with North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Michigan State University hosts Oakland. Elsewhere, Central Michigan University hosts Youngstown State and Western Michigan University hosts Siena Heights.
