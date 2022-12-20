Read full article on original website
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Here is Denison's Christmas Yard of the Year
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison announced the Christmas Yard of the Year award winners on Thursday: George and Janie Bowling. “I’ll continue to do it as long as these 70-year-old legs will go up and down the ladder,” George Bowling said. The win —...
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
Sherman house catches on fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night. The fire happened just before six. Video captured at the scene showed flames and smoke spreading out of the roof of the home on South Vaden Street. Fire crews responded to the fire and there have been...
Man missing out of Denison since Wednesday evening
DENISON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a 72-year-old man that was last seen in Denison, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Richard Bruno was seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Crawford Street driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion. The car has the Texas license plate FMT 8785.
911 service restored in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 911 service in Grayson County was restored Wednesday morning. The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their 911 service. In a Facebook post, Sherman Police said the service is down. If you need police, fire or emergency medical services, call...
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side. Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m. The collision caused the ambulance...
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving at night down Highway 69 in Leonard, you might have seen strobes and flashing lights in the air. “We’ve always done some Christmas decorations, wrapped our trees up and down our driveways,” Bill Watson said. But it wasn’t until last year...
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
Durant seniors celebrate Christmas with some fun
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A lot of fun and Christmas spirit was in the air at the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center in Durant. On wednesday, the seniors opened their presents that they were gifted from the ‘adopt a senior’ program. They also took pictures with Santa and even...
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County. Sherman police said it happened on Texoma Parkway near Fallon drive Sunday afternoon. Police said a black passenger car lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a white van heading north.
