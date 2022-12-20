YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after a crash on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO