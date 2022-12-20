ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden's border policies slammed as 'joke' by Republican who flipped blue district

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

R ep.-elect Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) thinks President Joe Biden 's immigration policies are a "joke" as border policy Title 42 is expected to end on Wednesday.

De La Cruz, who flipped her Texas border district's seat red for the first time ever, told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview that Biden could not know how to deal with the border crisis without visiting the border.

BIDEN SLAMMED BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT FOR NOT FIXING THE BORDER CRISIS

Biden was criticized by several political officials after stating last week that he had "more important things going on" than visiting the southern border during a visit to Arizona .

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally.


De La Cruz, the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, said border officials are not prepared for the pandemic-era policy to be expelled. Her district includes a popular crossing point for immigrants into the U.S. in McAllen, Texas.

Several Democrats and Republicans have called on Biden to extend the border policy until the administration can unveil alternatives that will address the border crisis.

A report from the White House said it is trying to find a new system to develop ways to handle immigrants and asylum-seekers, such as an online application process, which De La Cruz found to be entertaining.

"Wow, well, what a joke," De La Cruz said in an interview on Monday regarding the new plans. "That just tells us how out of touch the Biden administration is with what is actually happening down here."

On Monday, the Supreme Court paused the expiration of Title 42 while the court considers a request to delay lifting the policy for a longer period of time. With Title 42 abolished, immigrants and asylum-seekers would be able to cross the border without the risk of being removed.

Red states have argued that this will do irreparable harm to the areas already struggling with the massive influx of immigrants because there are no alternative immigration plans in place to take over for Title 42 at this time.

De La Cruz said the online application process as an alternative method would not work for any legitimate asylum-seeker fleeing violence or persecution.

"When you're talking about this online application — these immigrants who are traveling over here are traveling with a backpack and a tent," she explained. "There's no internet or computers to download — that's a complete joke."

She added that the White House should reinstate the " Remain in Mexico" policy , which calls for asylum-seekers to wait on the Mexican side of the border while their claims are reviewed.

The policy was implemented under the Trump administration, but under the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ended the policy and allowed it to return to lower courts.

EL PASO, TX
WashingtonExaminer

