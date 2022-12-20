ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Mount Pleasant to open on Friday afternoon

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Mount Pleasant of Edinboro has announced its opening date.

The Erie County ski hill will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Mount Pleasant is located at 14510 Mount Pleasant Road.

Mount Pleasant ski hill not raising season ticket rates, makes upgrades

“We are excited to be open for the holiday week,” co-owner Laura Sinsabaugh said. “Christmas is an exciting time of year, and we are excited to be able to offer families an affordable and family-friendly on-snow experience.”

Each year, Mount Pleasant aims to open by the week before Christmas. This year marks the 52nd season of Mount Pleasant. According to a Mount Pleasant announcement, the tube park will open “shortly after Christmas.”

Throughout the off-season, Mount Pleasant installed a covered conveyor lift for its beginners area. During the summer, the ski hill also installed additional snow guns so staff can make snow when Mother Nature declines to cooperate.

Mount Pleasant to open vacation lodge beginning summer 2023

“With our expanded snowmaking system, we have produced more snow so far this early in the season than we have ever produced before,” said co-owner Doug Sinsabaugh.

Mount Pleasant will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. It will be closed for Christmas, Dec. 25, and will open again at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. Go to the Mount Pleasant website for details on hours and pricing.

YourErie

YourErie

