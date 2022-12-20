Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are about to be released and will show he paid little to no federal income taxes for years, leaving many to wonder why. Despite Trump's wealth and assets, he was able to use the federal tax code to his advantage to insulate himself from federal tax liability. Democrats have cast the maneuvering as unfair, although some of the wealthiest people in the United States also legally pay little to no federal taxes.

