Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden's border f-bombs: President raged as southern crisis worsened, book reveals
A book detailing the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure claims the president cursed repeatedly about a lack of solutions to the border crisis as a large influx of illegal immigrants continues to cross the southern border. In author Chris Whipple's new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside...
Washington Examiner
Huge $1.7 trillion omnibus spending pill passes the House despite revolt from Republicans
The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The spending bill cleared the lower chamber in a 226-201 vote on Friday, with just 9 Republicans joining Democrats to back the legislation, with one Democrat voting present. It will now head to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Washington Examiner
Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending
America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
Washington Examiner
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Washington Examiner
Time to end bad Medicaid policies
Lawmakers in Congress have unveiled their year-end omnibus $1.7 trillion spending bill. They're hoping to pass it by the end of the week. The draft text comes after weeks of wrangling over how to fund certain COVID-era healthcare policies after July, when the public health emergency is finally expected to expire.
Washington Examiner
Biden really doesn't want GOP looking into his botched Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 final report: Trump deflects and pins blame on Nancy Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 select committee’s final report, with the former commander in chief attempting to cast blame on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the deadly siege on the Capitol. Trump reiterated his allegation that the investigation into the attack, during which pro-Trump protesters breached...
Washington Examiner
How Trump-era Title 42 border policy is sending Senate careening toward shutdown deadline
A border policy that allows immigration officials to turn away migrants during a public health crisis is holding up passage of the omnibus as Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) insists on an amendment to the spending bill that would keep the pandemic-era policy in place. More than 2 million migrants have...
Washington Examiner
Zelensky speech: Four key moments from Ukrainian leader's address to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a special joint session of Congress Wednesday evening with a captivating speech. The approximately 23-minute speech from Zelensky was delivered in English, as opposed to his virtual address in March, which was spoken in Ukrainian and translated through an interpreter. During the speech, Zelensky had several key moments — here are the top four.
Washington Examiner
Why Trump paid so little in income taxes
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are about to be released and will show he paid little to no federal income taxes for years, leaving many to wonder why. Despite Trump's wealth and assets, he was able to use the federal tax code to his advantage to insulate himself from federal tax liability. Democrats have cast the maneuvering as unfair, although some of the wealthiest people in the United States also legally pay little to no federal taxes.
Washington Examiner
They bravely served, but the US Senate let them down
Being a female in the military is undoubtedly difficult. It's even tougher when someone tries to start a family while honoring her commitment to protecting the country. But should these risks include endangering the lives of her future children? That is the plight in which Air Force Officer Jordan Karr found herself after the government imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military in 2021. It was a choice that would ultimately cost Karr her job.
Washington Examiner
Long week, Steny? Outgoing Dem leader repeatedly gets days confused during omnibus speech
At the tail-end of a long week of delayed legislation, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) got his days mixed up during a floor speech Friday morning that promoted the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. When talking about the $45 billion of aid to Ukraine, Hoyer referenced the speech Ukrainian President...
Washington Examiner
Republicans warn release of Trump tax returns may come back to haunt Democrats
Republicans are slamming the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns as a "dangerous new weapon," while Democrats dismiss their complaints as hypocrisy. The Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines in a closed meeting Tuesday to release two reports detailing Trump's financial activity based on IRS records to the public. The committee received the information after years of legal wrangling last month, giving Democrats very little time to conduct their investigation before they lose the House majority in January.
Washington Examiner
Republican slams $575M funding for family planning to protect biodiversity in omnibus
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) slammed what he called a "sinister" provision within the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that sets aside $575 million for family planning, including in areas where "population growth threatens biodiversity." The provision directs $575 million "to support access to voluntary family planning services and other related...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard blasts ‘incompetent’ Congress over failing border security in omnibus bill
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Democrats and Republicans in Congress as "incompetent" for side-stepping border security as they worked to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. “There's about $1.5 billion there that's been set aside for Customs and Border Protection, border security,” Gabbard told Fox News on Thursday. “The...
Washington Examiner
Hope Hicks testified Trump said election conspiracy theory sounded 'crazy' when he first heard it
Former President Donald Trump allegedly thought the claims of foreign interference in the 2020 election were "crazy" at first, according to testimony from former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. Hicks told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot that Trump was on the phone with attorney Sidney Powell,...
Washington Examiner
New York House Republican bashes omnibus bill, 'does not reflect the priorities of the American people'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) bashed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, saying the bill "does not reflect the priorities of the American people." Malliotakis, who voted against the bill, appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning. She derided the bill as wasteful and not reflecting the wishes of the public. She particularly took issue with her Republican colleagues who voted for it.
Washington Examiner
All eyes on Chief Justice Roberts as Title 42 border policy hangs by a thread
All eyes are on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he became the final blockade against the end of the Title 42 immigration policy following the deadline passing for its termination on Wednesday. The Trump-era pandemic policy, which has deterred nearly 2.5 million immigrants since the Centers for Disease...
Washington Examiner
‘The less you remember, the better’: Ex-Trump lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to be dishonest with Jan. 6 committee
Two transcripts of Jan. 6 testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide who played a major role in the committee's public hearings, detail how her first lawyer allegedly advised her to withhold details from investigators. Hutchinson worked for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and provided details...
Comments / 0