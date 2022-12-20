ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County schools renews superintendent contract

McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway

Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season

Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington

COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy