Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO