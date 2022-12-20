Read full article on original website
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Henry County schools renews superintendent contract
McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes presents the School Discipline Forum
School Discipline was the topic of a recent forum on On Point with Juandolyn Stokes. It was a lively discussion that highlighted the unsafe environment many teachers find themselves in when students engage in violent behavior.
Family, classmates of 12-year-old killed receives gifts from Atlanta community
ATLANTA — Zyion Charles’ family and classmates from Atlanta’s KIPP Schools received gifts on their holiday wish lists Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta tech company Purposity partnered with KIPP Schools to pass out gifts and essential items at the Passion...
Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
Need some extra support? There is someone in Atlanta you can call.
ATLANTA — When life gets hard, you find yourself in a personal crisis, who do you call?. The best-kept secret in Atlanta is United Way 211, which directs callers to get the help they need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. United Way 211 leaders...
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway
Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
Black students address frustrations in meeting after white teacher uses racial slur in class
DECATUR, Ga. - Students, faculty and community members united Wednesday in a town hall dedicated to giving Black students a chance to speak after a white teacher at Decatur High School openly used a racial slur on Dec. 7 in front of students. The teenagers that spoke all agreed the...
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver
Dominic Lovett - the SEC's sixth-leading receiver - announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington
COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
