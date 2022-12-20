Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
UNC Women’s Basketball: Deja Kelly ranked among Top 25 players
UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly has moved up a few spots in the latest ESPN Top 25 players in the country rankings. During the preseason, UNC women’s basketball standout Deja Kelly earned a spot among ESPN’s top 25 players heading into the 2022-2023 season. Seven weeks...
Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history
On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
Reidsville freshman Kendre Harrison adds Penn State offer
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School freshman Kendre Harrison added a fourth offer this week, the latest coming from Penn State. Harrison announced the new offer on Twitter. Harrison is a big freshman tight end and wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. As a freshman on the...
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: Hubert Davis Still Wrestling With UNC’s Depth Dilemma
Hubert Davis Still Wrestling With UNC’s Depth Dilemma. There are 363 Division I men’s basketball teams this season. Only four of them have used their bench less often than second-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has used his reserves. “We’re going to need others to step up and...
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Fights Past Michigan at Jumpman Invitational
There was no love lost between the Tar Heels and Wolverines Wednesday night in Charlotte. Fortunately for Carolina, the game wasn’t lost in the process. In a scrappy contest which featured four technical fouls and a healthy amount of trash talk, the UNC men’s basketball team fought off Michigan 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational. It’s Carolina’s fourth straight win after a four-game losing streak. The team takes a 9-4 record into the Christmas holiday.
Knightdale offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signs with UNC Charlotte
Knightdale, N.C. — Knightdale High School offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sumpter was one of three in-state linemen that signed with the 49ers on the first day of early signing period for the class of 2023.
wfmynews2.com
Triad High School Football players put pen to paper on National Signing Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Triad High School Football Seniors signed Letters of Intent Wednesday during National Signing Day. Here's where each athlete plans to play college football for the 2023 season. East Forsyth High School. Quesean Brown (Duke) Jayvontay Conner (Ole Miss) Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State) Matthew Joines (Army...
860wacb.com
Hickory Standout Signs To Play At Maryland
Hickory High School Senior Rico Walker has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Maryland. Walker, a 4-star edge rusher/tight end had committed to North Carolina during the Summer but re-opened his recruitment after the 2022 season with the Red Tornadoes. Walker is...
ncataggies.com
A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
MLive.com
Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools
Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
WRAL
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day (and they are filling up fast) and meals to-go need...
chapelboro.com
2022 For’Em On The Hill Sparks Discussion and Discourse
Community Conversations with the For’Em On The Hill aired live on 97.9 The Hill December 5-9. Catch re-airs Saturday and Sunday mornings on 97.9 The Hill, from 7-9 am through January 1st. (except Sunday December 25th.) Or listen to all forum panels online below. Sponsored by Chapel Hill Downtown...
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
spaces4learning.com
NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls
Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Making Time for Diversity
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings
The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
