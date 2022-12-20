Despite receiving gold coin donations, Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign coming up short

Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
valleynewslive.com
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Local veteran stages "Operation Sleep Out" campaign to collect winter gear for Ukrainians
(Fargo, ND) -- A local Air Force veteran is sleeping in a tent for 17 days. He says "Operation Sleep Out" is a campaign aimed at raising supplies and funding for Ukrainian war victims. "These extreme elements is just a reminder to local people that we live at the same...
froggyweb.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Self-Serving bar receives thumbs up from Fargo Liquor Control Board
(Fargo, ND) -- The Liquor Control Board in Fargo has approved a license for a self-serve bar in Fargo. The owners of Crafty Taps learned the city-run board gave the thumbs-up on the project on Wednesday. Customers would be able to serve themselves with the swipe of a credit card. Crafty Taps hopes to open in the West Acres Mall in Fargo in March upon the final approval from the city council.
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
We are North Dakotans; we love wine and beer, so this news shouldn't be too surprising. According to Inforum, Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is getting something unique. There will be a self-pour beer and wine wall in the food court. The sources explained that liquor licenses are still being...
valleynewslive.com
Maple River Winery is up for sale
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners Greg and Susan Kempel are taking a step back from managing their Maple River Winery. They have put their business and the building up for sale. They had great success over the weekend at the Minn-Dak Market at West Acres in Fargo, ND...
Farmer’s Union goes whole hog on Great Plains Food Bank
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — During the holidays, many of those in need won’t be able to afford a proper holiday dinner for their loved ones and may turn to food banks to get the supplies that they need to feed their families. Thankfully, a generous whole-hog donation from the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU) will […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Life Center Executive Director: "I've not seen the demand we're seeing this year"
(Fargo, ND) -- An alarming trend is occurring in Fargo when it comes to the need for overnight shelter for homeless people. "I have not seen the demand we're seeing this year. I've not seen that like what we're seeing today. I've not seen that in the past," said Rob Swiers, Executive Director of New Life Center.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
kvrr.com
Newborn babies back in Christmas stockings in time for holiday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The cute holiday tradition continues at the Sanford Health Family Birth Center. In its third annual year, newborn babies are back in stockings just in time for Christmas. This year’s latest addition features a Santa hat knitted by volunteers. Sanford staff say they always...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”
One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police headquarters lobby closing early
(Fargo, ND) -- If you have any business you need to attend to at the Fargo Police Department's headquarters, you only have a few more hours to stop by. The Department tells us that the lobby at HQ will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. The early closure is due to meeting and training time for FPD records unit staff.
