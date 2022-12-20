ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Castle
3d ago

what a bunch of crap, children need to be involved with activities, to call it child forced labor is ridiculous. I grew up helping my parents and family, greatest educational you can get!!!

Wi Li
3d ago

what's wrong with teaching children good work ethics? this lazy generation can use all the help it can get after so parents failed their children.

Donna Parks Najera
3d ago

We all grew up babysitting all summer long. Parents were at work for 8 hrs or more. I just think that we are raising kids with no responsibility and they get waited on hand and foot. Like the Barista from Starbucks whining about being so stressed out. I hate to see what happens when he gets older!! 🤦‍♀️🙄🤦‍♀️🙄

