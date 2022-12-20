Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

A special gift has arrived for “Outlander” fans ahead of Christmas Day — a first look at the upcoming season, which will premiere next summer. Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, can be heard at the start of the trailer speaking to Claire (Caitriona Balfe), detailing a dream in which he saw her surrounded by light. “There was light all around you. But it wasn’t candlelight nor firelight,” he tells her. “I thought that must be what electric light is like.”

