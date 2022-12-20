SEE IT: WWE legend 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan fights off home intruder



L egendary WWE professional wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan is thanking law enforcement in South Carolina , where he was recently the victim of an attempted home invasion.

Duggan, 68, posted on Twitter about how a man he didn't know came onto his property while he and his wife were home.

"A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door and was pounding on our glass doors," Duggan wrote.

Duggan said that moments later, the man opened the door and "fell into our house."

And while one would expect him to have used a two-by-four to subdue the intruder, a weapon he was notorious for using during his wrestling career, Duggan said he opted for something more lethal.

"I held him at gunpoint while Deborah called 911. We are safe with no damage."



Duggan said the intruder was running from other people he claimed were trying to kill him at the time and had been knocking on doors looking for a place to hide. The WWE Hall of Famer did not press charges against the man, whose name has not been made public.