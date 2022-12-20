Read full article on original website
Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending
America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Huge $1.7 trillion omnibus spending pill passes the House despite revolt from Republicans
The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The spending bill cleared the lower chamber in a 226-201 vote on Friday, with just 9 Republicans joining Democrats to back the legislation, with one Democrat voting present. It will now head to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
How Trump-era Title 42 border policy is sending Senate careening toward shutdown deadline
A border policy that allows immigration officials to turn away migrants during a public health crisis is holding up passage of the omnibus as Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) insists on an amendment to the spending bill that would keep the pandemic-era policy in place. More than 2 million migrants have...
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
Senate Democrats wary over Trump prosecution
Some Senate Democrats are not leaping at the chance to recommend that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his actions leading to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack recommended the department bring down four criminal...
Year in Review: A landmark year for the Supreme Court and conservative jurisprudence
The past judicial term has been the most memorable in recent memory, especially insofar as it advanced conservative jurisprudence. The Supreme Court made several landmark decisions that will shape future policymaking for years to come, and they did so without once straying from the original text and meaning of the law.
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
Year in Review: The worst California policy of 2022 — becoming a sanctuary for child mutilation
Democrats push many destructive policies in California in any given year. But the worst policy of 2022 was clearly to make the Golden State a “sanctuary state” for the mutilation of children. The idea that children have many questions about the world, including why they are the gender...
Three foreign policy developments to watch for in 2023
From the war in Ukraine to China's escalating hostility toward Taiwan, 2022 was a highly consequential year in geopolitics. Here are three things to watch for in 2023. Russia is likely to suffer further setbacks in Ukraine. The fundamental challenges facing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military in Ukraine are probably unsolvable. Russian forces are poorly led, badly equipped, running very short of artillery and other standoff munitions, and beset by low morale. In contrast, Ukrainian forces are highly motivated and generally well-equipped. We should expect Russian forces to struggle in the face of coming Ukrainian counteroffensives. If Crimea is threatened, Putin may order the limited use of nuclear weapons in a desperate attempt to force Western pressure on Ukraine to adopt a ceasefire. Whether the Russian military would follow a nuclear strike order is an open question.
Soros's son paid to legalize hard drugs. Why was he welcome at Biden state dinner?
So, did you hear the one about presidential son Hunter Biden, George Soros’s son, a heroin epidemic in Oregon, and the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron?. It’s not a joke. It’s just a weird sort of political “connect the dots” exercise, largely but not entirely...
Abortion rights groups upset over lack of Title X funding boost in omnibus
No extra money will be allocated to the Title X family planning program as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill lawmakers released Tuesday, a blow to abortion rights groups that had argued more federal funding was needed in a post-Roe landscape. The decades-old program funding contraception , STD...
Time to end bad Medicaid policies
Lawmakers in Congress have unveiled their year-end omnibus $1.7 trillion spending bill. They're hoping to pass it by the end of the week. The draft text comes after weeks of wrangling over how to fund certain COVID-era healthcare policies after July, when the public health emergency is finally expected to expire.
Jan. 6 report accuses Trump of 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn election and stoke Capitol riot
The Jan. 6 committee's final report has been made public, accusing former President Donald Trump of engaging in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the riot at the Capitol last year. Roughly 18 months in the making, the report follows nine hearings in 2022 that...
12 woke earmarks in omnibus spending bill
Congressional leadership released a massive $1.85 trillion “omnibus” spending bill early Tuesday. This 4,155-page bill is filled with woke policies to advance the Left’s extreme agenda to remake America using your tax dollars. It is unprecedented for a lame-duck Congress to jam through an omnibus spending bill...
Is Joe Biden the worst thing for human rights since Henry Kissinger?
Last week’s U.S.-African Leaders Summit was the culmination of months of hard work by diplomats at the State Department and National Security Council. It all went out the window with a single photograph : President Joe Biden watching the World Cup with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Liberian President George Weah, and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Shady marijuana industry also killing migrant workers
As we have noted many times in this space, marijuana is not a harmless drug. It is extremely detrimental to human health, especially to young people. It can cause permanent brain damage and psychosis, and it shows up at alarming rates in the bloodstream of people killed in traffic accidents.
Zelensky speech: Four key moments from Ukrainian leader's address to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a special joint session of Congress Wednesday evening with a captivating speech. The approximately 23-minute speech from Zelensky was delivered in English, as opposed to his virtual address in March, which was spoken in Ukrainian and translated through an interpreter. During the speech, Zelensky had several key moments — here are the top four.
All eyes on Chief Justice Roberts as Title 42 border policy hangs by a thread
All eyes are on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he became the final blockade against the end of the Title 42 immigration policy following the deadline passing for its termination on Wednesday. The Trump-era pandemic policy, which has deterred nearly 2.5 million immigrants since the Centers for Disease...
