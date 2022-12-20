Theatre West production planned for January

Here come the grooms...maybe. Four wealthy men arrive at the Lucky Betts Bar in Denver, circa 1870, ready to meet their brides in “Males Order Brides,” a play pitting shifty lawyer Big Harry Deal and his partner in crime Starr Billings against four unsuspecting future grooms.

Tickets to this melodrama from Theatre West may be purchased at the R.H. Johnson center box office or at theatrewest.scwclubs.com. The show runs Jan. 17-29 at the Stardust Theatre, in the Kuentz center.

Theatre West is always looking for fresh ideas from enthusiastic people. They currently need dressers and encourage residents to jump in as ushers, sound techs, light specialists, actors, singers and directors. No experience is necessary.

Email vickismkbiz@gmail.com.