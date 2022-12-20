Regional Bands and Duos Invited to Submit Entries for Battle of the Bands at John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Documentary on the Sheboygan Armory to be Screened at the Weill Center
One of many historic places in Sheboygan recently had a documentary made about its history. The Sheboygan Armory was constructed in 1941 and was placed on the State Register of Historic Places in August of 2018, and the National Register in 2019. It was then demolished in 2021 after it...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lutheran to Host Christmas Concert Tomorrow Night
The Music Department at Manitowoc Lutheran High School is scheduled to present two sacred Christmas Concerts tomorrow night, December 22nd at the Capitol Civic Centre. Entitled “Let Earth Receive Her King”, the first concert starts at 4:30 p.m. with the second set for 7:30. There is no admission...
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight shows set at Broadway Theatre in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight live theater productions are announced for Broadway Theatre in 2023 according to the playbill for the most recent Birder Players show. The theater is home of Birder Players and Birder Studio of Performing Arts. Six of the productions will be by Birder Players:
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count
We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
"Frosty" the crossing guard makes appearance in Neenah
A Neenah crossing guard shows her holiday spirit by coming to work in a Frosty the Snowman costume throughout December.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl high school senior’s christmas light show
Kaden Bebow’s father would be proud. Kaden was just ten years old when his father, a local firefighter, passed away in December of 2014. Shortly after his father died Kaden began showcasing his own Christmas light display in the front yard of his family’s home. Today Kaden is a senior at Fond du Lac High School. He says ‘The Bebow Family Light Show” is a way to make people happy and is in honor of his late father. Residents can drive up to the Bebow home at W5128 Kennedy Drive, park their car, tune to 87.9 on the radio and watch a 15 minute Christmas light show timed to the music. Last year residents donated $2000 cash and 850 pounds of food that went to the Fondy Food Pantry. Bebow says this year donations will go to the Food Pantry and Salvation Army. The lightshow is 5pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday. A drop off box is located on the site for donations.
seehafernews.com
Alan Jay Chermak
Alan Jay Chermak, age 79, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home in Manitowoc with his wife Carol by his side. Alan was born on March 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Harry and Mabel (Peterson) Chermak. He graduated with the class of 1961 from Lincoln High School. He ran Track and Field, wrestled, and managed the high school football team. While at Lincoln High School he was known as Squirrel, nick-named by Tiny for his fun “squirrely personality”. After graduating, he attended Brown College in Minneapolis, MN and graduated with an associate degree in Business. On February 13, 1965 he married his high school sweetheart Carol Jirikowic in Neenah, WI. Together they celebrated 57 beautiful years together.
seehafernews.com
Marjorie F. Habermann
Marjorie F. Habermann age 95, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 at her residence. Marjorie was born on December 29, 1926 in Manitowoc daughter of the late Frank and Isabelle (Gehrig) Fessler. She graduated with the class of 1943 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 12, 1957 Marjorie was married to Melvin Eschen at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alverno. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1988. She then married Myron Habermann on May 18, 1990 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. Marjorie was employed at Gaterman Manufacturing for 50 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Marjorie also enjoyed her card clubs.
Two Wisconsin Cities Named Among The Best Places To Celebrate New Years
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to celebrate across the country.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford finishes kayak launch in the Mill Pond
HARTFORD — Hartford Administration announced Monday that the kayak launch on the north wall of the Mill Pond was completed last week, along with the dredging of the Rotary Park area, as part of the City's Centennial Park project. The entire area has now been flooded, completing work for...
kfgo.com
Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83
GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
1065thebuzz.com
Winter Storm Not At Highest Extremes Forecast, But the Difference is Small
While the winter storm now moving through most of the Midwest and Great Lakes may not have done everything it was feared in the Sheboygan area so far, that’s a good thing…but it’s still not good and conditions will remain life-threatening for anyone stranded or caught outdoors for at least another day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc City Groups to Gather Today
There are two meetings on the schedule today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Community Development Authority. They will gather in the second-floor Conference Room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. where they will hold a public hearing regarding revisions to the Public Housing Agency’s 5-Year Plan for fiscal years 2020-2024.
seehafernews.com
Thomas L. Hanson
Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022
In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
Comments / 0