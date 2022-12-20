Read full article on original website
Thousands without power, bus services canceled as freezing rain falls across western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands are without power, a stretch of Interstate 90 between Bellevue and Issaquah reopened after an hours-long closure, and most bus services have been canceled or delayed Friday morning as freezing rain from a winter storm fell overnight across the region. Almost all of western Washington is...
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas
NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Chance of snow changing to wintry mix and then freezing rain throughout the Pacific Northwest tonight temperatures staying in the teens overnight. The freezing rain should be ending in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 6-7 PM and the Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)/Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) between 9-11 PM. Then scattered wintry mix showers overnight. Western WA and OR continue to be a mess with freezing rain. The Ice storm should be tapering off later this evening-night as warmer temperatures change the freezing rain to rain.
State veterinarian approves all of Santa's reindeer for flight in Washington
State veterinarian approves all of Santa's reindeer for flight in Washington. “Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph all received clearance to fly into Washington state." said state veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle.
Dangerously Cold Tonight
Partly cloudy and cold today with morning wind chills 0 to -10. Morning temperatures in the single digits to low teens, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper teens. Lows tonight will be brutally cold -2 to -10 and breezy winds will produce dangerously cold temperatures tonight-Friday morning.
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon
INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
Gov. Brown forgives uncollected traffic fines in debt-based license suspension cases
OREGON — The Governor of Oregon Kate Brown issued an order forgiving uncollected traffic fines and fees associated with certain cases, allowing nearly 7,000 people in the state to try and get their licenses reinstated. This follows the passage of House Bill 4210 in 2020, according to a press release from Brown’s office, which got rid of debt-based license suspensions in Oregon.
Without banking reform, Pennsylvania's cannabis sector may be more dangerous
(The Center Square) – Appeals to federal lawmakers to pass cannabis banking reforms fell on deaf ears, leaving a business sector more exposed to risks of theft and violence than it needs to be. Advocates of reform included a number of Pennsylvania Republicans. Those efforts failed, however. As The...
What's Trending: Llama police chase
Virginia police were called in to capture a runaway llama on the Fairfax County Parkway. The 20-year-old llama named Colby was eventually corralled by animal control and reunited with its owner.
FTC, attorneys general file lawsuit against two pesticide producers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world are being sued over an alleged “conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products,” driving up costs for smaller farmers and food prices. The Federal Trade Commission partnered with a dozen attorneys general to file the antitrust lawsuit against Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc., according to a press release from the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.
Christmas decorating trends by state
DENVER, Col.- From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country. Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way...
Washington AG touts lawsuit against pharmacies, settlements of $1.1B
(The Center Square) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Kroger, Rite-Aid and Albertsons and the chain pharmacies they have acquired for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. The three companies had previously acquired Safeway, QFC, Fred Myer and Bartell Drugs, which are...
Resources for substance abuse and mental health services this holiday season
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The substance abuse and mental health services administration tweeted recently about the difficulty around this time of year for some. Its website says, "the misuse and abuse of alcohol, tobacco, illicit drugs, and prescription medications affect the health and well-being of millions of Americans." The organization has...
General Election results confirmed after requested recounts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
