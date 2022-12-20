NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix through Christmas. Chance of snow changing to wintry mix and then freezing rain throughout the Pacific Northwest tonight temperatures staying in the teens overnight. The freezing rain should be ending in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 6-7 PM and the Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)/Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) between 9-11 PM. Then scattered wintry mix showers overnight. Western WA and OR continue to be a mess with freezing rain. The Ice storm should be tapering off later this evening-night as warmer temperatures change the freezing rain to rain.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO