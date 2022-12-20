Read full article on original website
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
newsdaytonabeach.com
FCSO Addresses Third Inmate Suicide Attempt in Eight Days
BUNNELL, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has revealed a series of new measures to address the third instance of an attempted inmate suicide in eight days under deputy care. The first two instances were described just last week, with one occurring at the county jail and another in a courtroom transport shuttle.
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism. Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges. Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and...
3 men arrested in 1 week in Winter Haven on felony drug charges
Three men were arrested this week as members of the Winter Haven Police Department worked to get trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth and oxycodone off the street.
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
WESH
Armed robbery in Flagler County under investigation, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery is being investigated. According to deputies, the robbery happened in Palm Coast on Monday at a Mobil gas station located on Pine Lakes Parkway. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at...
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
Altamonte Springs man charged in wife’s shooting death
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, police said Thursday. Jonathon Jiles, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his wife Brandi Jiles, according to police. Jiles is in custody at Seminole County Jail...
11-year-old among 2 dead after Sumter County rollover crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old is among two people who have died following a Sumter County crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to a news release, a sedan and an SUV were traveling northbound on State Road 91. The sedan overtook the SUV around mile marker 304 and collided with the SUV, coming to a rest on the grass shoulder of the highway.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
click orlando
18-year-old accidentally shoots woman twerking at possible Cocoa house party, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman, also 18, dancing with him at a possible Cocoa house party nearly a month ago. An arrest warrant affidavit shows officers responded to a shots fired call at 1044 Azalea Lane...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes
SANFORD, Fla. - Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times. SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.
