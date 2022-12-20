Jumpman Invitational joins Queen City sports scene, boosting local economy

CHARLOTTE — The Jumpman Invitational tournament tips off Tuesday night.

College basketball teams from across the country are in town to face off at the Spectrum Center, but it isn’t the only tournament that’s putting the spotlight on Charlotte. It’s one of many bringing in millions to our area.

This year, the Jumpman Invitational is a new addition to the already-busy Queen City December sports scene.

The court itself is stunning -- Channel 9′s Joe Bruno described it as a Master’s-like feel, as eight of the nation’s top men’s and women’s basketball teams descend on Charlotte.

It’s one of several high profile events in Charlotte this month. The ACC Championship was at Bank of America Stadium just a few weeks ago, and next week is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation said last year’s events had a combined economic impact of $94 million, according to a study by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Charlotte Sports Foundation President Danny Morrison said the invitational is a great opportunity to show off Charlotte.

“We couldn’t have a better environment in the Uptown,” he said. “The vibrancy of the Uptown and what it does for the hospitality industry and tourism industry, it is just great. Charlotte always braces big events.”

“We want (the players) to have this unique, special experience and nobody does it better than the Jordan brand,” Morrison said.

This is the first of a three-year contract for the Jumpman Invitational.

Teams and fans from all over the country are coming in for the invitational. It features UNC, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma.

“It is beautiful here,” said Corrina Russell, who is visiting from Montana.

After going to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, the Russells plan to attend the Jumpman Invitational.

“We’re staying at this hotel and that’s where the teams are staying so we are like, OK, might as well check it out,” Colter Russell said.

