Greene lashes back at Boebert over speaker race: 'She childishly threw me under the bus'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded Tuesday to criticism from Rep. Lauren Boebert over Greene's support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House, calling the surprising attack "a cheap sound bite."

"I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes," Greene wrote on Twitter of Boebert's narrow reelection victory in the midterm elections. "Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."

On Monday, Boebert, R-Colo., was interviewed at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, and was asked for her views about Greene, R-Ga., endorsing McCarthy, R-Calif., for the top leadership position in the House.

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” Boebert said. “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Jewish space lasers.”

Boebert's "Jewish space lasers" swipe at Greene was in reference to a since-deleted, antisemitic conspiracy theory Greene promoted on social media in 2018 in which she suggested that California wildfires were not caused by climate change, but were a result of a coordinated plot that involved the Rothschild family.

Former President Donald Trump, who was the subject Monday of multiple criminal referrals by the House Jan. 6 select committee, has been rallying support for McCarthy as the next speaker. On Friday, Trump said in an interview that McCarthy had his endorsement.

“Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard. I think he deserves the shot,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Hopefully he’s going to be very strong and going to be very good and he’s going to do what everybody wants.”

In October, Greene made clear that her support of McCarthy came with some strings attached.

"I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he's going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway," Greene told The New York Times.

Both Greene and Boebert are outspoken, far-right politicians, and the open hostility between the two comes as leadership roles in the House — as well as a plan of action for the Republican majority — are still being decided. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has toured the country with Greene, holding rallies in support of Trump's agenda, also signaled Monday that he did not agree with Greene's decision to back McCarthy for speaker.

For now, the feud over McCarthy has left Boebert to the right of Greene, who likened the "space laser" diss to "high school drama."

"The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites.Save America! Defeat the Democrats!" Greene said in a message posted to Twitter.