How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Biden Administration invests $22.5M into Utah drought resiliency projects
The Biden Administration announced on Thursday it will invest more than $84 million in Drought Resiliency Projects - $22.5 million of which will be coming to Utah.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah
It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
suindependent.com
Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
Gov't recommends 10-year sentence for Utah 'Real Housewives' star
If the federal government has its way, a Utah reality television star will spend the next decade behind bars for taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
kslsports.com
Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
Report shows how mining, energy infuses state’s economy with billions
Even as the Biden administration looks to shift to a clean energy economy, Utah’s mining and energy sector continues to contribute billions of dollars to the state’s economy, according to a new report. Read more.
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
Bottoms up! The best-selling booze in Utah
Booze is big business in Utah. The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services recorded $557 million in sales
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
kslnewsradio.com
Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?
SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
kuer.org
Utah County has no homeless shelter, so the community helps fill the gap
Winter in Utah brings a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted dangerously cold conditions for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming, with lows between 0 and 20 degrees. That's why Justin Banks, lead pastor at the Genesis Project in Provo,...
KSLTV
Most expensive ski resorts in North America in Utah, according to survey
SALT LAKE CITY — A survey conducted by Travel Mag compared the price of lodging and skiing at 30 popular resorts in the U.S. and Canada, and found that the priciest resorts are in Utah, followed by Colorado. The most costly resort, according to this survey, is Alta ski...
