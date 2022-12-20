ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah

It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?

SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

