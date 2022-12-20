ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eagles-Cowboys matchup could be an NFC Championship Game preview

For weeks this looked like it would be the game of the year in the NFC, right up until the Dallas Cowboys' stunning overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Then, two days later, came the news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might not even play due to a right shoulder sprain.
DALLAS, TX
Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
NEW YORK STATE
Why Zach Wilson is not a franchise QB | THE HERD

Zach Wilson did not have a good night on Thursday Night Football, as he finished 9-of-18 for 92 yards and an interception. He was also benched in the third quarter during the New York Jets 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colin Cowherd reacts to the disastrous game, breaking down how it proved Wilson is not a franchise QB.
NEW YORK STATE
How much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa vs. Packers in Week 16? | SPEAK

The Miami Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Packers have won back-to-back games and are in the playoff picture, while the Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. However, Miami has lost three straight games, but according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the they are (-3.5) favorites. Joy Taylor discusses how much pressure is on Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings

The New York Giants square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 15, while the Vikings staged an epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Vikings game, from the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Why the race for the AFC No. 1 seed is getting interesting | What's Wright?

The Bills currently sit atop the AFC with the No. 1 seed while the Chiefs, and Bengals sit close behind. Nick believes the Chiefs have the best chance of the three to take home the No. 1 seed due to their remaining schedule and because he believes the Bengals will defeat the Bills in Week 17. Nick explores the possibility of the Bengals making up ground if the Chiefs were to take one loss down the stretch. Listen to why this could be one of the closest races for the AFC No. 1 seed in quite some time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Nick is BACK on Daniel Jones and Giants in Week 16 | What's Wright?

Nick Wright explains the Giants are motivated to lock up a Wild Card spot this weekend with a win over the Vikings. Nick believes after the Vikings great come from behind win in Week 15 they might play a bit drained. With that being said listen to why Nick likes the Giants as underdogs in Week 16.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Chargers-Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Chargers were victorious in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, while the Colts suffered an epic defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in their matchup. This is a pivotal game for the Chargers, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored The Immaculate Reception, considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deion Sanders on making $250K from Yankees at Florida State | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders to detail how he knew his worth coming out college. Deion reveals he made $250k going into his junior year at Florida State from the New York Yankees. Deion says: "Going into my Jr. year I signed a Yankees contract, it was like the first NIL. I could stunt like no-other, you couldn’t challenge me. I had a crib on the golf course and my dorm. I was living.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jets extend losing streak, fall to 7-8 vs. Jags | THE CARTON SHOW

Thursday Night Football featured yet another loss for the New York Jets, who fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3. Zach Wilson didn't throw for a single touchdown, disappointing New York fans, including Craig Carton. Victor Cruz joins Carton to decide whether the season is over for the Jets after this loss, and whether this is the last time we'll see Wilson take the field for New York.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers

Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
WASHINGTON, DC
Craig's Crystal Ball predicts Zach Wilson's future after Jets loss | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton looks into the future using his crystal ball to see some interesting predictions for his New York Jets. After such a poor performance from Zach Wilson against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Craig predicts the Jets will still make it to the playoffs, but only with Chris Streveler as the starting QB. Meanwhile, Craig reveals what activity will be keeping Wilson busy in the future. He also predicts the outcome of the big matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and whether he expects the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs.
NEW YORK STATE

