ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

FIFA Facing Backlash After Salt Bae World Cup Stunt

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUun_0jp7TOKK00
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty

FIFA is weathering mounting criticism after Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae walked onto the field after Argentina’s win in the World Cup final, snatching the trophy and even kissing it. Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker called the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, a “pest” as people took aim at him and FIFA for the spectacle. Salt Bae hounded an annoyed Lionel Messi until he finally got to take a selfie with the soccer legend. The chef even did his salt-sprinkling gag on top of the trophy, posting the photos on his Instagram. Salt Bae is rumored to be friends with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who recorded his own version of the salt sprinkle at Gökçe’s Dubai restaurant in 2020. FIFA has reportedly not yet said if it permitted him onto the field.

Read it at The Sun

Comments / 18

Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

This dude got famous for sprinkling salt down his arm and arm hairs onto people food and then charge them thousands of dollars to eat his arm hair. Some folks are just stupid,and this guys food is a joke especially for the price you have to pay and some folks a dumb enough to pay $1,500.00 for a burger with this man's arm hair and sweat all in their food.

Reply(2)
30
connoisseur
3d ago

If I sell $1500 burgers, I can be rich enough to take selfies with anybody

Reply
5
Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed

American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return

Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he...
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
The Spun

FIFA Reportedly Makes Decision Following Salt Bae Incident

The thrills of the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation were marred by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce aka "Salt Bae" grabbing the trophy and kissing it on the field after somehow getting past security and others. As you might imagine, FIFA isn't thrilled by what happened. According to ESPN, FIFA plans...
TheDailyBeast

FIFA to Launch Investigation Into Salt Bae’s World Cup Stunt

FIFA has finally responded to the backlash over Salt Bae rushing the field after the World Cup final, accosting Argentina’s players, and even snatching the trophy. The soccer organization has said it will investigate the incident, suggesting the celebrity chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, “gained undue access to the pitch” and vowing “appropriate action will be taken.” Salt Bae’s rumored friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised suspicions, as the Turkish chef broke strict rules on who can touch the World Cup trophy with his spectacle. But while FIFA continues its hemming and hawing, the U.S. Open Cup has decided to nip things in the bud. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” the soccer tournament announced Tuesday.Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
37K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy