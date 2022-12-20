FIFA Facing Backlash After Salt Bae World Cup Stunt

Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty

FIFA is weathering mounting criticism after Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae walked onto the field after Argentina’s win in the World Cup final, snatching the trophy and even kissing it. Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker called the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, a “pest” as people took aim at him and FIFA for the spectacle. Salt Bae hounded an annoyed Lionel Messi until he finally got to take a selfie with the soccer legend. The chef even did his salt-sprinkling gag on top of the trophy, posting the photos on his Instagram. Salt Bae is rumored to be friends with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who recorded his own version of the salt sprinkle at Gökçe’s Dubai restaurant in 2020. FIFA has reportedly not yet said if it permitted him onto the field.

Read it at The Sun