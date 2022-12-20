Poetry on grief and healing published by Phoenix resident, Judith G. Wolf

Phoenix-based poet Judith G. Wolf has released her newest collection of poetry, “It’s Not New Year’s Eve,” available now in paperback and Kindle through Amazon.

In the book, Wolf takes readers on a personal journey down a road of lost love and loneliness, emerging on the other side — a place of healing, moving on and regaining one’s sense of self.

“We all go through so many emotions and grief when we experience the loss of a relationship, it’s like a roller coaster,” Wolf said in a press release. “A jumbled up mix of frustration, betrayal, confusion, self-doubt and most of all, loneliness.

“New Year’s Eve is always a time for reflection, a time of excitement and celebration of a new year, a new beginning. ‘It’s Not New Year’s Eve’ conjures those times when you feel stuck, frustrated and alone when things fall apart. For me, writing poetry takes me on a journey to grapple with these situations, to arrive at a place of acceptance and regain a sense of self. My hope is that readers will see their own feelings reflected on the pages and realize they’re not the only one.”

An Arizona resident since 1997, Wolf has an extensive background in the arts and healing, with a Ph.D in educational psychology, a doctorate in ministry and post doctoral work in grief counseling.

Known for using poems and music to aid in grief, survival and healing, her pieces have been used in several musical collaborations, including the 2019 Grammy-winning recording with composer Kenneth Fuchs, a premiere with the Phoenix Symphony and performances with opera composer Clint Borzoni.