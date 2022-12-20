Effective: 2022-12-24 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens to around 20 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal County. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO