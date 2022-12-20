Read full article on original website
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
kmvt
Behind the Business: The 208 Bar and Grill
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, on Main Street in Downtown Jerome, The 208 Bar and Grill had their grand opening celebration. Manager Josh Nunes says it’s more than just a new business in Jerome, it’s a place where familiar faces can connect or reconnect. “A...
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
Most Viewed Twin Falls Stories That You Looked at in 2022
From fascinating architecture, state growth, hidden treasure, or a record breaking elk that struck a chord with hunters across the Northwest, we compiled a list of some of the most viewed Twin Falls content on our app in 2022. Here's a quick trip down memory lane highlighting some of the...
Idaho8.com
Snow showers moving in today
Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
What Area Of Twin Falls Has Highest Concentration Of ‘Karens’?
Anytime we have to go out into a public setting in Twin Falls there's the chance we could cross paths with one. Entitled, loud, and unfiltered, the "Karens" of the world are wandering streets in every city in America just pining for the opportunity to speak their minds. Having lived...
Celebrate Twin Falls Relatives That Annually Gift ‘WTF?’ Items
The Christmas holiday is a time for togetherness, reflection, faith, counting our blessings, forgiveness, and incredibly bad gifts that completely make us forget that, "it's the thought that counts." Every family has that one person who annually gives gifts that are four sizes too small, meant for a child of...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
B-I-N-G-O! Get Ready for Bingo Night Fun in the Magic Valley this Week
During the holidays the stress of going to work every day, while having to shop for friends and family, plus making traveling plans, hosting plans, and decorating can take a toll. We all need a break from the holiday stress, and one of the best ways to do so is to stay inside where it is warm and enjoy some games with the family. One game that many enjoy playing is bingo, but you need a good amount of people to play, and finding people to play bingo can be tough. When word of a bingo night pops up, most are usually excited as it means there will be a fun time and prizes to enjoy. A bingo night will be taking place this week, and you won't want to miss it.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
