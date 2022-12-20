Read full article on original website
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Albany, Bronx men get 10 years for drug convictions
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
Miami man sentenced for NYS gas station skimming scheme
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy
Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as "Doc Grimson" 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
