Miami, FL

WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges

DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
MINNESOTA STATE
newyorkupstate.com

‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license

The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
SYRACUSE, NY

