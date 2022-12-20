Read full article on original website
natickreport.com
Natick artist Rob Franco showing his stuff at Wellesley Free Library
You can catch Natick artist Rob Franco‘s “Reflections” exhibit through December in the main foyer at Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.). The exhibit description: “Rob’s oil paintings focus on reflections made by objects on water, shadows on surfaces and reflections of memories made by time. These objects are found on the coasts of New England and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Boats, birds and wild ponies from Assateague Island are the inspiration for his paintings.”
natickreport.com
Natick’s Christmas worship schedule 2022
Natick has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a service for the kids (complete with a pageant), beautiful music, candlelight, in-person, or a live-streamed experience, check below for a soul-lifting experience. Make sure to check individual websites as you make your plans. Christmas Eve...
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
natickreport.com
Drinking data from the Natick chief’s fire hose
Data-driven Natick Fire Chief Jason Ferschke started his presentation to the Select Board earlier this month (about 75 minutes into the Natick Pegasus recording) by focusing on words instead of numbers. He made an obligatory run through the department’s mission statement—down from 2 pages to 1 sentence!— as well as its vision statement and core values.
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Storm knocks out power to at least 70,000, downed trees cause damage
BOSTON -- High winds and heavy rain caused power outages across the state on Friday. Outages reached almost 71,000 around 8:45 a.m., but dipped to 55,726 around 10:30 a.m., according to MEMA. Downed trees and powerlines, as well as flooding, were an issue for drivers in several communities.In Wellesley, Route 9 east went down to one lane after Weston Road because of flooding. Police in Freetown tweeted a photo of a tree and downed electrical equipment that had fallen at the intersection of Malbone Road and Richmond Road. Multiple trees were also down in Boxford, the fire department said. Georgetown Road is currently closed from Ipswich to Herrick as crews worked there. In Norton, the gazebo on the common was destroyed, it appeared that the roof collapsed. A driver narrowly escaped being hit by a tree in Wilmington. It happened near Route 62 and Concord Street, police said. Large limbs took down powerlines before landing on the car, but the driver was not hurt.
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
Now comes the freeze: Thousands in Worcester County without power as strong wind ushers in cold front
More than 10,000 customers were without power in Worcester County as of 5:15 p.m. Friday, as a winter storm brought high winds, rain and some snow to the region. Now the deep freeze sets in. ...
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
North Andover Family Man Does Wife A Favor, Wins $1 Million
A North Andover man who filled the family car's gas tank to save his wife a trip in the morning ended up being rewarded with more than just a "thank you."Christian Kalil bought gas, a bottle of water, and a lottery ticket when stopping at a gas station on his way to a hockey game, Massachusetts Sta…
natickreport.com
Natick High heads into winter break with memo to school community about investigation into alleged racist, discriminatory acts
Natick Public Schools Supt. Dr. Anna Nolin issued a memo to the school community on Friday, as students and staff began their winter break, with disturbing news about “recent heinous acts in our high school” that could result in the Natick Police Department conducting a hate crimes investigation.
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
WBUR
Rain and wind hit Mass., with potential for flash freezing into Saturday morning
A storm from the Midwest on Thursday delivered Greater Boston a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. The worst of the storm is hitting on Friday in terms of rain, wind and coastal flooding. As cold air blasts into New England in the afternoon, we will see another spike in wind gusts.
NECN
Storm Knocks Out Power for Tens of Thousands in New England Ahead of Cold Snap
The storm bringing downpours and strong wind to the Boston area and across New England is knocking out power for thousands of people Friday morning. There were more than 70,000 customers without power across the Bay State as of 8:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That exceeded Eversource's pre-storm estimate.
