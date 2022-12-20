ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
NFL Legend Recreates Minnesota Vikings History At The Mall Of America

NFL Legend Peyton Manning recreated some Minnesota Vikings history at the Mall of America with Ahmad Rashad. Earlier this year Peyton Manning was spotted in Minnesota. Not only was he in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but he was also sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey at the Mall of America. He also had a film crew with him and a lot of people were wondering what was going on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Winning RB Passes at Age 31

There has been a ton of tough news around the sport of football over the past few weeks, and the world received another blow today as yet another former player has passed on. Ronnie Hillman was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft, and helped the team raise a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2015 season.
DENVER, CO
