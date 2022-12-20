Read full article on original website
Brutal! Packers Fan Got Tossed Down A Flight Of Steps At Soldier Field [VIDEO]
I am all too familiar with the Packers, and Bears rivalry I was literally born into it. My dad was born and raised In Milwaukee and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. And my Mom was born in Chicago, she did not care for football she loved her Cubs but she would cheer for the Bears just to get after my dad. He just laughed it off but this rivalry is really no joke.
Worst NFL Fan of All-Time Gets Into Face of Patriots Fan, Ne Never Reacts [VIDEO]
We've officially found the worst NFL fan of all time. Watch as a woman, who is a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, antagonizes a fan of the New England Patriots. The game last weekend was played in Las Vegas and this "fan" made it clear that the opposing fan(s) were in "her house".
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
One Beloved Minnesota Vikings Player Gets High Honor, But What’s With the Trophy?
Thursday all football fans learned which of their favorite players made the NFL Pro Bowl Games in 2023 and who didn't. Minnesota Vikings have five players who were honored to be fan voted in this year. Congrats to:. Quarterback Kirk Cousins. Outside Linebacker Za'Darius Smith. Tight End T.J. Hockenson. Long...
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
NFL Legend Recreates Minnesota Vikings History At The Mall Of America
NFL Legend Peyton Manning recreated some Minnesota Vikings history at the Mall of America with Ahmad Rashad. Earlier this year Peyton Manning was spotted in Minnesota. Not only was he in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but he was also sporting a Minnesota Vikings jersey at the Mall of America. He also had a film crew with him and a lot of people were wondering what was going on.
Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Winning RB Passes at Age 31
There has been a ton of tough news around the sport of football over the past few weeks, and the world received another blow today as yet another former player has passed on. Ronnie Hillman was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft, and helped the team raise a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2015 season.
Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Earns Player Of The Week Honor
Last weekend was a big one for the Minnesota Vikings. They got flexed to a Saturday nationally televised game against the Indianapolis Colts where a victory would clinch the NFC North title. Of course, the Vikings came out a laid a big egg in the first half and fell behind...
